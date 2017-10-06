Â  Successful Completion of Phase 1 Underground Mine Development at Sugar Zone

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HARTE GOLD CORP. (“Harte Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:HRT) (OTC:HRTFF) (Frankfurt:H4O) is pleased to announce it has successfully completed Phase I underground development at the Sugar Zone Mine. Harte Gold has now mined a total of 100,000 tonnes of ore from the Sugar Zone Mine.



Mining operations occurred in two stages with Technica Group Inc. (“Technica”) retained to complete a 70,000 tonne Advanced Exploration Bulk Sample (see press release dated July 16, 2015) successfully completed in March, 2017 and, 30,000 tonne Phase I Production (see press release dated May 8, 2017) which is now mined and stockpiled on surface.

“Exemplary leadership and commitment by Technica as a true partner to Harte Gold led to a successful completion without any significant incidents,” commented Steve Ball, General Manager of the Sugar Zone mine. “It is a testament to the right level of engagement and cooperation between both companies over the past two years.”

Harte Gold and Technica are now focused on the installation of critical underground mine services including underground power supply and ventilation. Site work to include mill construction is also underway. Underground development work and mining operations are expected to resume in Q2 2018.

Harte Gold is also completing an updated resource model and technical report which will include an expanded Sugar Zone Deposit and the newly discovered Middle Zone Deposit. The updated resource model will include Measured and Indicated resources for that portion of the Sugar Zone Deposit between surface and 500 meters and, Inferred resources for that portion of the Sugar Zone from 500 meters to 1,000 meters as well as the entire Middle Zone Deposit.

Stephen G. Roman, President and CEO of Harte Gold commented “The work completed by Technica to date has placed the Company in an excellent position as the mining method, operating expenses, dilution and recoveries have been established and the installation of critical mine services will provide the foundation for full commercial production. In addition, I would like to acknowledge one of our key contractors; Kabi Lake Forest Products Inc. (“Kabi”). Kabi has worked on the project since 2009 and built our 20 kilometer access road, much of the site infrastructure and general surface contracting. What we have achieved to date is an exceptional success story for Harte Gold and all of its partners.”

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned Sugar Zone property where it has recently completed a 70,000 tonne Advanced Exploration Bulk Sample at the Sugar Zone Deposit and received a Phase I Production Permit. The Sugar Zone property is located 80 kilometres east of the Hemlo Gold Camp. The Preliminary Economic Assessment dated July 12, 2012, contains an Indicated Resource of 980,900 tonnes, grading 10.13 g/t for 319,280 ounces of contained gold (uncapped) and an Inferred Resource of 580,500 tonnes, grading 8.36 g/t Au for 155,960 ounces of contained gold (uncapped). The mineral resource was prepared in compliance with NI 43-101 guidelines. Harte Gold also holds the Stoughton-Abitibi property located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone adjacent and on strike of the Holloway Gold Mine.

For further information, please contact: Stephen G. Roman Shawn Howarth President and CEO VP Corporate Development Tel: 416-368-0999 Tel: 416-368-0999 Email: sgr@hartegold.com Email: sh@hartegold.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.