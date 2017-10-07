Western Uranium Corporation Announces Options Grant

TORONTO and NUCLA, Colo., Oct. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Uranium Corp. (CSE:WUC) (OTCQX:WSTRF) (“Western” or the “Company”) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 825,000 options (“Options”) to purchase common shares to a number of officers and directors of Western under the Company’s Incentive Stock Option Plan. Each option is exercisable to acquire one common share at an exercise price of CAD$1.60 for a five-year term. The Options vest equally in three installments beginning on the date of grant and thereafter on October 31, 2017, and March 31, 2018.
About Western Uranium Corporation
Western Uranium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium conventional mining company focused on low cost near-term production of uranium and vanadium in the western United States and development and application of ablation mining technology.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND CAUTIONARY NOTE
This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.
FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
George Glasier President and CEO Office: 970-864-2125 gglasier@western-uranium.com
Russell Fryer Executive Chairman Office: 203-340-5633 rfryer@western-uranium.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts, in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"