Nouveau Monde Provides an Update on its Previously Announced Private Placement

SAINT-MICHEL-DES-SAINTS, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 7, 2017) -

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN THE UNITED STATES

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:NOU)(OTCQB:NMGRF)(FRANKFURT:NM9) is pleased to provide an update on its brokered private placement of units (the "Units") of the Corporation, at a subscription price of $0.30 per Unit (the "Offering").

The Offering has been proceeding well and the Corporation is encouraged by the interest received thus far. As announced on September 19, 2017, the Corporation closed the first tranche of its Offering pursuant to which an aggregate number of 14,814,996 Units were issued. The Corporation has expects to close the next tranche within the next few weeks and received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") with respect to the duration of its Offering. The outside date upon which the final acceptance of the Offering will be granted by the TSXV has been extended to November 8, 2017.

About Nouveau

With a management team that has over 40 years of recent experience in the production, processing and marketing of natural graphite, the Corporation is a dynamic company positioned as a future leader in the emerging North American graphite and anode material for lithium-ion battery markets. The Corporation is evaluating its Matawinie graphite project discovered in 2015 with the objective of becoming the largest graphite mine in North America. The Corporation published a Preliminary Economic Assessment, completed according to NI 43-101 guidelines, in June of 2016. (see press release dated June 22, 2016 : http://bit.ly/2tEsoPT). The project is located in the Saint-Michel-des-Saints area, some 120 km north of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. It has direct access to all needed infrastructure, labour as well as green and affordable hydroelectricity. The Corporation is developing its project with the highest corporate social responsibility standards while targeting a low environmental footprint (targeting a net zero carbon emission operation).

Except for historical information, this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that reflect the Nouveau Monde's current expectation regarding future events, including, without limitation, the execution of the definitive agreements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance and achievements of Nouveau Monde, as the case may be, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the said forward-looking statements. Nouveau Monde expressly disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward‐looking statements. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Corporation does not assume the obligation to update any forward‐looking statement.