Q3 2017 Preliminary Production Results
Perth, Australia (FSCwire) - Centamin is pleased to announce preliminary production results for the quarter ended 30 September 2017 from its Sukari Gold Mine ("Sukari") in Egypt.
Record total gold production for the quarter of 156,533 ounces, a 26% increase on the previous quarter and 5% higher than Q3 2016, the previous record quarter for Sukari. The Company maintains its 2017 production guidance of 540,000 ounces.
Quarterly throughput rate of 2,996kt at the process plant, a 2% decrease on the previous quarter.
The open pit achieved record levels of both total material movement and ore production. Open pit total material movement (ore plus waste) increased by 6% on the previous quarter to 18,602kt. Open pit ore production increased by 58% to 4,825kt at an average mined grade of 0.76g/t. This included 1,229kt at 0.29g/t delivered to the dump leach pads. The average head grade to the plant from the open pit was 1.11g/t.
The run of mine ore stockpile balance increased by 899kt to 1,436kt at the end of the period.
The underground operation delivered 302kt of ore at an average mined grade of 7.98g/t. Ore from stoping was 189kt at 8.21 g/t and ore from development was 113kt at 7.57g/t.
|
Q3 2017
|
Q2 2017
|
Q3 2016
|
Open Pit -Total Material Movement
(kt)
|
18,602
|
17,493
|
16,191
|
Open Pit - Ore Production (kt)
|
4,825
|
3,060
|
2,936
|
Underground Ore Production (kt)
|
302
|
293
|
255
|
Process Plant Throughput (kt)
|
2,996
|
3,056
|
2,806
|
Process Plant Productivity (tph)
|
1,430
|
1,499
|
1,437
|
Gold Produced (oz)
|
156,533
|
124,641
|
148,674
For more information, please contact:
|
Andrew Pardey, CEO
Jonathan Stephens, Chief Development Officer
(info@centamin.com) +44 (0) 1534 828700
|
Buchanan
Bobby Morse
Chris Judd
Patrick Hanrahan
+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000
This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.
LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
Company No: 109180
Source: Centamin Plc (TSX:CEE, LSE:CEY)
