Q3 2017 Preliminary Production Results

Perth, Australia (FSCwire) - Centamin is pleased to announce preliminary production results for the quarter ended 30 September 2017 from its Sukari Gold Mine ("Sukari") in Egypt.

Record total gold production for the quarter of 156,533 ounces, a 26% increase on the previous quarter and 5% higher than Q3 2016, the previous record quarter for Sukari. The Company maintains its 2017 production guidance of 540,000 ounces.

Quarterly throughput rate of 2,996kt at the process plant, a 2% decrease on the previous quarter.

The open pit achieved record levels of both total material movement and ore production. Open pit total material movement (ore plus waste) increased by 6% on the previous quarter to 18,602kt. Open pit ore production increased by 58% to 4,825kt at an average mined grade of 0.76g/t. This included 1,229kt at 0.29g/t delivered to the dump leach pads. The average head grade to the plant from the open pit was 1.11g/t.

The run of mine ore stockpile balance increased by 899kt to 1,436kt at the end of the period.

The underground operation delivered 302kt of ore at an average mined grade of 7.98g/t. Ore from stoping was 189kt at 8.21 g/t and ore from development was 113kt at 7.57g/t.

Q3 2017

(preliminary) Q2 2017 Q3 2016 Open Pit -Total Material Movement (kt) 18,602 17,493 16,191 Open Pit - Ore Production (kt) 4,825 3,060 2,936 Underground Ore Production (kt) 302 293 255 Process Plant Throughput (kt) 2,996 3,056 2,806 Process Plant Productivity (tph) 1,430 1,499 1,437 Gold Produced (oz) 156,533 124,641 148,674

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0055T_1-2017-10-8.pdf

For more information, please contact:

Centamin Plc Andrew Pardey, CEO Jonathan Stephens, Chief Development Officer (info@centamin.com) +44 (0) 1534 828700 Buchanan Bobby Morse Chris Judd Patrick Hanrahan + 44 (0) 20 7466 5000

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

Company No: 109180



This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

END

To view this press release as a PDF file, click onto the following link:public://news_release_pdf/centamin10092017.pdfSource: Centamin Plc (TSX:CEE, LSE:CEY)

To follow Centamin Plc on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. http://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2017 Filing Services Canada Inc.