Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Q3 2017 Preliminary Production Results

08:00 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Perth, Australia (FSCwire) - Centamin is pleased to announce preliminary production results for the quarter ended 30 September 2017 from its Sukari Gold Mine ("Sukari") in Egypt.

Record total gold production for the quarter of 156,533 ounces, a 26% increase on the previous quarter and 5% higher than Q3 2016, the previous record quarter for Sukari. The Company maintains its 2017 production guidance of 540,000 ounces.

Quarterly throughput rate of 2,996kt at the process plant, a 2% decrease on the previous quarter.

The open pit achieved record levels of both total material movement and ore production. Open pit total material movement (ore plus waste) increased by 6% on the previous quarter to 18,602kt. Open pit ore production increased by 58% to 4,825kt at an average mined grade of 0.76g/t. This included 1,229kt at 0.29g/t delivered to the dump leach pads. The average head grade to the plant from the open pit was 1.11g/t.

The run of mine ore stockpile balance increased by 899kt to 1,436kt at the end of the period.

The underground operation delivered 302kt of ore at an average mined grade of 7.98g/t. Ore from stoping was 189kt at 8.21 g/t and ore from development was 113kt at 7.57g/t.

 

Q3 2017
(preliminary)

Q2 2017

Q3 2016

Open Pit -Total Material Movement

(kt)

18,602

17,493

16,191

Open Pit - Ore Production (kt)

4,825

3,060

2,936

Underground Ore Production (kt)

302

293

255

Process Plant Throughput (kt)

2,996

3,056

2,806

Process Plant Productivity (tph)

1,430

1,499

1,437

Gold Produced (oz)

156,533

124,641

148,674

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0055T_1-2017-10-8.pdf

For more information, please contact:

Centamin Plc

Andrew Pardey, CEO

Jonathan Stephens, Chief Development Officer

(info@centamin.com)  +44 (0) 1534 828700

Buchanan

Bobby Morse

Chris Judd

Patrick Hanrahan

+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

Company No: 109180


This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

END



To view this press release as a PDF file, click onto the following link:
public://news_release_pdf/centamin10092017.pdf

Source: Centamin Plc (TSX:CEE, LSE:CEY)

To follow Centamin Plc on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.


Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. http://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2017 Filing Services Canada Inc.






Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Centamin Plc

Bergbau
Jersey (Kanalinsel)
www.centamin.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap