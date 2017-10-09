Technical Research on Gold Equities -- Eldorado Gold, Alamos Gold, AngloGold Ashanti, and NovaGold Resources

NEW YORK, October 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Eldorado Gold

Last Friday at the close, shares in Vancouver, Canada headquartered Eldorado Gold Corp. ended 1.80% higher at $2.26. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.96 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 7.11% in the last one month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 8.46%. Furthermore, shares of Eldorado Gold, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 55.81.

On September 25th, 2017, research firm Credit Suisse upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underperform' to 'Neutral'.

On September 28th, 2017, Eldorado Gold announced that it will release its Q3 2017 financial and operational results after the market closes on October 26th, 2017, and will host a conference call on October 27th, 2017, at 11:30 a.m. ET. The call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Company's website. Sign up and read the free research report on EGO at:

Alamos Gold

Toronto, Canada headquartered Alamos Gold Inc.'s stock finished Friday's session 3.06% higher at $7.07 with a total trading volume of 1.84 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 2.91% over the previous three months and 3.36% since the start of this year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 4.73%. Additionally, shares of Alamos Gold, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America, have an RSI of 45.79.

On September 29th, 2017, Alamos Gold announced that its Board of Directors has declared a semi-annual dividend of US$0.01 per common share, payable on October 31st, 2017, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 16th, 2017. This represents the Company's 16th consecutive semi-annual dividend. The complimentary research report on AGI can be downloaded at:

AngloGold Ashanti

Shares in Johannesburg, South Africa headquartered AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. ended the session 0.53% higher at $9.56 with a total trading volume of 2.20 million shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 0.80%. Shares of the Company, which operates as a gold mining and exploration company, have an RSI of 50.79. Register for free on DailyStockTracker.com and access the latest report on AU at:

NovaGold Resources

Vancouver, Canada-based NovaGold Resources Inc.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 3.06 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.79 million shares. The stock closed 2.68% higher at $4.21. The Company's shares are trading 0.53% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of NovaGold Resources, which explores and develops mineral properties in Canada and the US, have an RSI of 51.17.

On October 03rd, 2017, NovaGold Resources released its Q3 financial results. Loss from operations for the three months ended August 31st, 2017, was $8.4 million; general and administrative expense was $4.6 million; and net loss was $10.4 million. Cash, cash equivalents, and term deposits decreased by $5.0 million in Q3 2017. Get free access to your research report on NG at:

