NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Highlighting Junior Lithium Miners Preparing for Industry Growth

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring Standard Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: SLL) (FSE: S5L) (OTCQX: STLHF), a client of NNW that is building one of the largest portfolios of high quality, domestic U.S. lithium brine assets.

The publication, titled, "The Global Scramble for Lithium," discusses some junior lithium miners prepared to grab their share of the booming market.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/global-scramble-lithium/

"Despite continued massive upside in the lithium market, the big three lithium producers may now be over-crowded and already reached full value. To profitably exploit market imbalance and burgeoning demand, rotation to prospective junior lithium miners like Standard Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: SLL) (FSE: S5L) (OTCQX: STLHF) and Nemaska Lithium Inc. may be imminent.

"Demand for lithium is certain to surge as vehicles become greener and electricity becomes cleaner. Indicative of its importance, Goldman Sachs has identified lithium as 'the new gasoline.' Worldwide sales of lithium salts are currently only about $1 billion a year, but the element has become a crucial component of Li-ion batteries that now power everything from electric cars to power tools to smart phones. Lithium demand has been projected to grow over 300% within the next eight years. However, with evermore electric utility companies expanding solar power capacity requiring high-density Li-ion energy storage, lithium demand could soar exponentially.

"To exceed objectives and market expectations, Standard Lithium has established a world class Scientific Advisory Council of lithium extraction scientists and process engineers that are in charge of the lithium extraction process testing work (http://nnw.fm/NmC1U)."

About Standard Lithium

Standard's value creation strategy encompasses acquiring a diverse and highly prospective portfolio of large-scale domestic brine resources, led by an innovative and results-oriented management team with a strong focus on technical skills. The company is currently focused on the immediate exploration and development of the Bristol Dry Lake Lithium Project located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California; the location has significant infrastructure in-place, with easy road and rail access, abundant electricity and water sources, and is already permitted for extensive brine extraction and processing activities. The company is also commencing resource evaluation on its 33,000 acres of lithium brine leases located in the Smackover Formation.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.StandardLithium.com.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

