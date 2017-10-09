Brazil Minerals, Inc.'s Brief Update

PASADENA, California, October 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazil Minerals Inc. (OTC: BMIX) (the "Company" or "Brazil Minerals") announced today that Mr. Peter Goldy, previously director of communications, accepted the Company's offer to become a consultant for operations in Brazil. Under such agreement, Mr. Goldy, who is also a significant shareholder of Brazil Minerals, is to stay for one to two weeks at the Company's Brazilian operations on a monthly or bi-monthly basis; his compensation is solely in the form of restricted stock for actual days spent in situ.

With his work experience in construction, project management, and telecommunications, Mr. Goldy is already facilitating local operational improvements and assisting with the necessary groundwork for gold and diamond mining in a promising area alongside the Jequitinhonha River in northern Minas Gerais state. The attached photograph shows last week's modular plant inspection by Mr. Goldy alongside an operational manager.

About Brazil Minerals, Inc.

Brazil Minerals Inc. (OTC: BMIX), through various consolidated subsidiaries, has title to mineral rights for gold, diamonds, manganese and sand, including mining concessions for gold and diamonds, the highest level of right to mine in Brazil. One of BMIX's subsidiaries is Jupiter Gold Corporation. More information on BMIX is at www.brazil-minerals.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Brazil Minerals Inc.'s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: business conditions in Brazil, general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, availability of capital, Brazil Minerals Inc.'s ability to maintain its competitive position and dependence on key management. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Contact:



Marc Fogassa

CEO, Brazil Minerals Inc.

+1(213)590-2500

info@brazil-minerals.com

www.brazil-minerals.com



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brazil-minerals-incs-brief-update-300533101.html

SOURCE Brazil Minerals Inc.