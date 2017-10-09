Atlatsa Resources Corporation Announces Update on Delay in Filing of Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 9, 2017 /CNW/ - Atlatsa Resources Corp. ("Atlatsa" or the "Company") (TSX: ATL; JSE: ATL) announced on August 14, 2017 (the "Default Announcement") that, due to its recently announced financial restructure plan (the "Restructure Plan") with Anglo American Platinum Ltd. ("AAP"), it was not in a position to file its unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, the related management's discussion and analysis, and the related CEO and CFO certificates by the filing deadline. At this time, it is uncertain as to when the Company will be able to finalize its financial statements and related disclosures.

As previously announced, one of the salient features of the Restructure Plan is that AAP and Atlatsa have determined to place Bokoni Mine on care and maintenance, owing to continuing operational losses in a depressed platinum market. In order to maintain medium to longer term optionality for production to re-commence at Bokoni Mine, AAP has agreed to fully fund a care and maintenance strategy for the operations up until December 31, 2019. The care and maintenance strategy for Bokoni Mine will be reviewed on an ongoing basis during this period, having rfegard to macro and micro economic fundamentals relating to Bokoni Mine.

The Company has made and the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator for the Company, has approved an application under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") requesting that a management cease trade order be imposed in respect of this late filing rather than an issuer cease trade order. The issuance of a management cease trade order generally does not affect the ability of persons who have not been directors, officers or insiders of the Company to trade in their securities. The British Columbia Securities Commission issued the management cease trade order on August 15, 2017.

The Company confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases for so long as it remains in default of the filing requirements to file its unaudited interim financial statements and MD&A within the prescribed period of time.

The Company confirms that there has been no changes to the information contained in the Default Announcement, there has been no failures with respect to the Company fulfilling its stated intention of satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines, there has been no information regarding any anticipated special default subsequent to the default which is the subject of the Default Announcement and there is no other material information concerning the status of the default and its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities laws that are based on Atlatsa's expectations, estimates and projections as of the dates as of which those statements are made, including statements relating to anticipated financial or operational performance. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology including without limitation, statements relating to potential acquisitions and/or disposals, future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that Atlatsa expects such statements appear in a number of different places in this document and can be identified by words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "expect", "intend", "believe", "plan", "forecasts", "predicts", "schedule", "forecast", "predict", "will", "could", "may", or their negatives or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Atlatsa's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Atlatsa believes that such forward-looking statements are based on material factors and reasonable assumptions, including the following assumptions: maintaining production levels at Bokoni in accordance with mine operating plan; anticipated financial and operational improvements expected as a result of the Restructure Plan; the Company's ability to refinance its debts as and when due; the provision of goods and/or services by contracted parties on the agreed timeframes; availability of equipment available as scheduled; absence of material labour slowdowns, strikes or community unrest; proper functioning of plant and equipment functions; absence of mine plan changes resulting from a change in geological or financial parameters; and absence of geological or technical problems.

Forward-looking statements, however, are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: uncertainties related to the achievement of the anticipated financial and operational improvements expected as a result of the Restructure Plan; uncertainties related to the continued implementation of the Bokoni operating plan; uncertainties related to the termination and rehabilitation of the Klipfontein Merensky Opencast Mine operation; uncertainties related to the timing of the implementation of the Bokoni deferred expansion plans which includes the accelerated development of the Brakfontein and Middelpunt Hill shafts; fluctuations in market prices, levels of exploitation and exploration successes; changes in and the effect of government policies with respect to mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation; continued availability of capital and financing; general economic, market or business conditions; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, industrial unrest and strikes; political instability; suspension of operations and damage to mining property as a result of community unrest and safety incidents; insurrection or war; the effect of HIV/AIDS on labour force availability and turnover; delays in obtaining government approvals; and the Company's ability to satisfy the terms and conditions of the loans and borrowings, MD&A – Section 2 – "Liquidity", a copy of which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and under "Going Concern" in note 2 of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. These factors and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements are described in further detail under Item "Risk Factors" in Atlatsa's Annual Information Form for Fiscal 2016, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Atlatsa advises investors that these cautionary remarks expressly qualify in their entirety all forward-looking statements attributable to Atlatsa or persons acting on its behalf. Atlatsa assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such statements, except as required by law. Investors should carefully review the cautionary notes and risk factors contained in this document and other documents that Atlatsa files from time to time with, or furnishes to; Canadian securities regulators and which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

