Galaxy Resources Limited: Conference Presentation

02:22 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth - Galaxy Resources Ltd. (ASX:GXY) (OTCMKTS:GALXF) provides the Company's latest Presentation at BMI Cathodes 2017 Conference.

Company Highlights

- One of the premier global lithium opportunities with production operations and a world class asset development pipeline

- Operations restarted at Mt Cattlin with expanded capacity with ability to generate strong cash flows in 2017, positioning Galaxy as a major global supplier of high quality lithium

- Diversified project portfolio with both hard rock and brine based lithium assets across Australia, Argentina and Canada

- Revised DFS at flagship Sal de Vida Project in Argentina supports low cost, long life project with robust economics; development team confirmed and field work advancing

- James Bay in Canada, is a high quality development asset, currently undergoing feasibility study work, with potential to allow Galaxy to supply North American and European markets in the future

- Highly credentialed Management and Board with a strong network of downstream and end-user customers in the global lithium markets

- Robust lithium macro trends with surging demand from lithium ion battery applications and a lagged supply-side response

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/34Q7AT1Z



About Galaxy Resources Limited:

Galaxy Resources Ltd. (ASX:GXY) is an international S&P / ASX 200 Index company with lithium production facilities, hard rock mines and brine assets in Australia, Canada and Argentina. It wholly owns and operates the Mt Cattlin mine in Ravensthorpe Western Australia, which is currently producing spodumene and tantalum concentrate, and the James Bay lithium pegmatite project in Quebec, Canada.

Galaxy is advancing plans to develop the Sal de Vida lithium and potash brine project in Argentina situated in the lithium triangle (where Chile, Argentina and Bolivia meet), which is currently the source of 60% of global lithium production. Sal de Vida has excellent potential as a low cost brine-based lithium carbonate production facility.

Lithium compounds are used in the manufacture of ceramics, glass, and consumer electronics and are an essential cathode material for long life lithium-ion batteries used in hybrid and electric vehicles, as well as mass energy storage systems. Galaxy is bullish about the global lithium demand outlook and is aiming to become a major producer of lithium products.



Contact:

Galaxy Resources Ltd.
Corporate Nick Rowley Director - Corporate Development
M: +61-455-466-476
T: +61-8-9215-1700
E: nick.rowley@galaxylithium.com

Media Enquiries (Australia)
John Gardner Citadel-MAGNUS
M: +61-413-355-997 or T: +61-8-6160-4901
E: jgardner@citadelmagnus.com

Media Enquiries (International)
Heidi So Strategic Financial Relations Ltd
T: +85-2-2864-4826
E: heidi.so@sprg.com.hk

