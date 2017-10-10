Pacific American Coal Ltd (ASX:PAK) October Corporate Presentation

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Pacific American Coal Ltd. (ASX:PAK) (PAK), identified a 257 million tonne JORC resource at its flagship Elko Coking Coal Project. The Elko Coking Coal Project is located in the Crowsnest Coalfield of the East Kootenay Coal Basin in British Columbia, Canada. Coal from the Elko region has been tested and confirmed to contained coking properties that are sought after by South East Asian steel mills.Elko is located in a known coking coal mining area, with the advantage of having established infrastructure and supportive local communities. PAK has conducted in-field exploration activity and has advanced the Elko Coking Coal Project through to the initial Concept Design stage. Planning is currently underway for the next phase of permitting work to support future exploration activity.To view the presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/O582HS45





About Pacific American Coal Ltd:



Pacific American Coal Ltd. (ASX:PAK) is focused on the production, development and exploration of metallurgical coal assets in North America. The Company's strategic focus is on the 100% owned Elko hard coking coal project in British Columbia and its investments in technological advanced opportunities. PAK has 100% ownership in a total of 6 Coal Leases in the East Kootenay Coal Field in British Columbia - Canada and tenements in application in low volatile bituminous region of the Arkoma coal basin in Oklahoma.





Source:



Pacific American Coal Ltd.





Contact:

Simon Klimt Investor Relations Tel: +61-2-9238-1175 Website: www.pamcoal.com