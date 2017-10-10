Giyani Announces $2 Million Offering of Convertible Debenture Units

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSX VENTURE:WDG)(FRANKFURT:KT9) ("Giyani" or the "Company") announced that it has entered into an agreement with Sector Capital Management Corporation (the "Agent") pursuant to which the Company will issue on a private placement basis convertible debenture units (the "Convertible Debenture Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000.

Each Convertible Debenture Unit will consist of 5.0% senior unsecured convertible debentures (the "Convertible Debentures") and 1,500 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company (the "Offering"). The Convertible Debentures will have a term of three years and will be convertible at the option of the holder into common shares of the Company at a conversion price of $0.43 per share. Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.65 per share for a period of 30 months following the closing date of the Offering.

The Company has also granted the Agent an option to purchase additional Convertible Debenture Units under the Offering for gross proceeds of up to $400,000.

The Convertible Debentures and the Warrants comprising the Convertible Debenture Units and any common shares of the Company issuable upon conversion or exercise thereof, as applicable, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about October 17, 2017. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Giyani intends to use the funds received from the financing to advance the Kanye Manganese Project in Botswana including resource drilling, process engineering studies, additional metallurgical studies and for general corporate purposes.

