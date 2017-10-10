Junior Mining Network Interview with Cordoba Minerals (TSX-V: CDB) (OTCQX: CDBMF) President and CEO Mario Stifano

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2017 / With the High Power Exploration transaction completed, treasury infused with C$10 million, and a new drill program underway at its Alacran deposit, Cordoba Minerals (TSX-V: CDB) (OTCQX: CDBMF) is gearing up for what will be a busy 12 months. The company's San Matias copper-gold project now spans more than 200,000 hectares and offers massive exploration potential beyond its flagship Alacran deposit. We caught up with Cordoba's President and CEO Mr. Mario Stifano to learn more about the HPX transaction and gain insight into his plans to systematically develop a project of this scope and size.

Read the full Interview: https://www.juniorminingnetwork.com/mining-news/exclusive/36884-junior-mining-network-interview-with-cordoba-minerals-president-and-ceo-mario-stifano.html

Highlights

''We strategically locked up the district-scale land package because we see a great deal of potential for multiple deposits in the area. From an investor's perspective, it is especially lucrative real estate because no other juniors have ground here, nor does any company have the ability to take our ground. Large mining companies are formed when they lock up districts and locking up prospective districts is almost impossible to achieve today, but Cordoba was successful as we were the first movers in Northern Colombia.''

''We are located amidst well-established infrastructure with access to paved national roads, power, and a workforce experienced in open-pit mining. All of these are positive for Cordoba in terms of initial CAPEX costs and project timelines. Bottom line, our property package is located in a desirable region in Colombia which is very supportive of open-pit mining.''

SOURCE: Junior Mining Network