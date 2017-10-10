Rugby Initiates Gold Exploration in the Pilbara, Western Australia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugby Mining Ltd. (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:RUG) is pleased to announce that it has commenced exploration field work over its Otways Gold Project in the Pilbara, Western Australia.



The Otways Project (“Otways”) is located within the Pilbara Region which is well known for its gold potential and of reported “Witwatersrand-style” gold bearing conglomerate deposits recently announced by Novo Resources (TSX-V:NVO), De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG) and Haoma Mining NL (ASX:HAO).

Rugby’s CEO, Paul Joyce stated, “Otways is situated near a number of Novo Resources properties* between Marble Bar and Nullagine, in an area actively prospected for gold nuggets (Figure1). Rugby’s granted tenements have both gold workings and gold anomalies which we will investigate. We expect to complete preliminary prospecting in the coming weeks.”

Otways comprises two contiguous exploration licences covering 134 square kilometres. Rugby owns 100% interest in Otways, subject to a 2% NSR to the vendors.

Paul Joyce, Rugby’s President and CEO and a “qualified person” (“QP”) within the definition of that term in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has verified the technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About Rugby

Rugby is an emerging mineral resource company focused on a portfolio of projects having considerable potential for significant mineral discoveries. Rugby benefits from the experience of its directors and management, a team that has either been directly responsible for world-class mineral discoveries or have been part of the management teams responsible for such discoveries.

Paul Joyce, President and CEO

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

