Endeavour Silver Produces 1,262,064 oz Silver and 13,648 oz Gold (2.2 Million oz Silver Equivalents) in the Third Quarter, 2017

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) reports its production results for the Third Quarter, 2017 from the Company’s three silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanaceví mine in Durango State and the Bolañitos and El Cubo mines in Guanajuato State. Silver production in the Third Quarter, 2017 was 1,262,064 ounces (oz) and gold production was 13,648 oz resulting in silver equivalent production of 2.2 million oz using a 70:1 silver:gold ratio.



Production was slightly lower in Q3, 2017 compared to Q3, 2016 due to operating issues at the Guanacevi mine, now mostly resolved, and revised annual mine plans which led to lower throughput. However, production was higher in Q3, 2017 compared to Q2, 2017 primarily due to improved performance at the Bolañitos and El Cubo mines.

Production Highlights for Third Quarter, 2017 (Compared to Third Quarter, 2016)

Silver production decreased 2% to 1,262,064 oz

Gold production decreased 5% to 13,648 oz

Silver equivalent production was 2.2 million oz (at a 70:1 silver: gold ratio)

Silver oz sold increased 6% to 1,275,922 oz

Gold oz sold down 3% to 13,759 oz

Bullion inventory at quarter-end included 196,092 oz silver and 466 oz gold

Concentrate inventory at quarter-end included 37,043 oz silver and 633 oz gold

Endeavour CEO Bradford Cooke commented, “Third quarter production showed continued improvement over the second quarter production on a consolidated basis. Both Bolanitos and El Cubo are on track to meet or beat their operating plans for the year. Guanaceví’s performance is now rebounding with grades up in Q3 and our forecasted throughput up for Q4, targeting 1000 tpd by year-end.

“In July, we made a production decision to develop the small but high grade El Compas project in Zacatecas, Mexico as our fourth mine. Work is now well underway on developing the mine access ramp and refurbishing the leased process plant. Production is scheduled to commence by the end of Q1, 2018.

“In August, we received SEMARNAT approval of our mine and plant permits to build the large, high grade Terronera project as our fifth mine. However, we are still waiting on SEMARNAT and CONAGUA approvals of our Terronera waste dumps and tailings area permits. In the meantime, we continue to conduct engineering trade-off studies to optimize the anticipated capital and operating costs and exploration drilling to expand the resources.”

At Guanaceví, management implemented operational changes and made capital investments over the past year to improve the pumping, ventilation and electrical systems needed to remediate the operational challenges. Ore grades improved in Q3, 2017 but throughput continued below plan due to a lightning strike which disabled the electrical substation, repaired in late July. Guanacevi production and throughput should rise in Q4, 2017.

At Bolañitos, silver grades improved but remained below plan due to grade variations in the LL-Asunción vein. However, the lower silver grades were offset by higher throughput than planned. Gold production exceeded plan due to higher throughput and gold grades. The outlook in Q4 is for steady production.

At El Cubo, production was slightly below plan due to lower throughput, higher dilution and lower silver and gold grades than expected. The outlook in Q4 is for slightly higher production driven by higher throughput, higher grades and lower dilution.

Production Tables for Third Quarter, 2017

Production Tonnes Tonnes Grade Grade Recovery Recovery Silver Gold by mine Produced per day Ag gpt(1) Au gpt(1) Ag % Au % Oz Oz Guanaceví 74,649 811 250 0.57 87.2 % 89.5 % 522,907 1,224 Bolañitos 114,526 1,245 85 2.15 81.1 % 82.4 % 253,787 6,523 El Cubo 133,609 1,452 135 1.65 83.7 % 83.3 % 485,370 5,901 Consolidated 322,784 3,509 144 1.58 84.5 % 83.4 % 1,262,064 13,648 (1) gpt = grams per tonne

Production Tables for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017

Production Tonnes Tonnes Grade Grade Recovery Recovery Silver Gold by mine Produced per day Ag gpt(1) Au gpt(1) Ag % Au % Oz Oz Guanaceví 237,232 869 226 0.52 88.3 % 88.1 % 1,522,331 3,495 Bolañitos 322,752 1,182 77 2.26 81.8 % 84.0 % 653,526 19,706 El Cubo 369,965 1,355 128 1.52 85.8 % 84.2 % 1,306,969 15,229 Consolidated 929,949 3,406 135 1.52 86.1 % 84.5 % 3,482,826 38,430 (1) gpt = grams per tonne





Three Months Ended September 30 Q3 2017 Highlights Nine Months Ended September 30 2017 2016 % Change 2017 2016 % Change 314,616 355,611 (12 %) Throughput (tonnes) 929,949 1,141,362 (19 %) 1,262,064 1,284,646 (2 %) Silver ounces produced 3,482,826 4,346,562 (20 %) 13,648 14,364 (5 %) Gold ounces produced 38,430 45,973 (16 %) 1,231,975 1,258,408 (2 %) Payable silver ounces produced 3,402,884 4,243,199 (20 %) 13,337 13,939 (4 %) Payable gold ounces produced 37,552 44,657 (16 %) 2,217,424 2,290,126 (3 %) Silver equivalent ounces produced(1) 6,172,926 7,564,672 (18 %) 1,275,922 1,200,466 6 % Silver ounces sold 3,500,337 4,205,575 (17 %) 13,759 14,228 (3 %) Gold ounces sold 37,343 44,847 (17 %) (1) Silver equivalent ounces calculated using 70:1 ratio. The prior year’s silver equivalents have been re-stated using the 70:1 ratio for comparison purposes.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns three high grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Since start‑up in 2004, Endeavour has grown its mining operations organically to produce 9.7 million ounces of silver and equivalents in 2016. We find, build and operate quality silver mines in a sustainable way to create real value for all stakeholders. Endeavour Silver’s shares trade on the TSX (EDR) and the NYSE (EXK).



