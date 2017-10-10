Rock Tech Announces Additional Assay Results from Field Program

VANCOUVER, Oct. 10, 2017 /CNW/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSX-V: RCK; Frankfurt: RJIB) is pleased to announce additional assay results from the field sampling program recently completed at its 100%-owned Georgia Lake lithium property in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Northwest Ontario, Canada.

This phase of the field program targeted the area adjacent to the main resource zone, an area of the Georgia Lake lithium property that hosts indicated and inferred resources. A total of nine (9) grab samples were collected from the areas sampled in 2016 and from previously mapped, un-tested pegmatites. The assay results from these grab samples are presented in the following table:

Area Description Lithium Oxide (Li2O) % Nama Creek Area of 2016 samples 1.21 Nama Creek Area of 2016 samples 2.02 Nama Creek Area of 2016 samples 2.05 Nama Creek Area of 2016 samples 2.35 Nama Creek Area of 2016 samples 2.47 Nama Creek Previously mapped, un-tested 0.21 Nama Creek Previously mapped, un-tested 0.97 Nama Creek Previously mapped, un-tested 1.11 Nama Creek Previously mapped, un-tested 1.88

Martin Stephan, Chief Executive Officer of Rock Tech, commented, "The high grades encountered adjacent to the main resource zone of the Georgia Lake lithium property are encouraging and help prioritize areas for follow up testing. This portion of the sampling program targeted pegmatites that were mapped in the 1950's but never tested in addition to follow up sampling of areas targeted in 2016. The assay results from the previously mapped, un-tested pegmatites confirm, for the first time, the presence of lithium and are supportive of further exploration."

The Nama Creek area hosts an NI 43-101 indicated resource of 2.47 million tonnes grading 1.11% lithium oxide ("Li2O") and an inferred resource of 2.50 million tonnes grading 0.98% Li2O.

All samples were analyzed by Actlabs, an ISO 9001:2008 certified analytical laboratory located in Geraldton, Ontario.

The field program was carried out by Pleson Geoscience, an exploration consulting company dedicated to providing its clients with experienced personnel and efficient services. The company's focus is on low-impact, high resolution data collection from grass-roots prospecting to preliminary economic evaluations.

All scientific and technical information in this news release concerning the Georgia Lake lithium property was reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Locke B. Goldsmith, P.Eng., P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person to Rock Tech.

About Rock Tech Lithium:

Rock Tech Lithium is an exploration company focused on acquiring and exploring properties in the field of lithium and other selected battery metals.

Rock Tech is the only exploration company in the Georgia Lake region with an NI 43-101 resource estimate. The resource estimate shows an indicated resource estimate of 3.19 million tonnes grading 1.10% lithium oxide in addition to an inferred resource estimate of 6.31 million tonnes grading 1.00% lithium oxide. Further, the Company has completed metallurgical testing on a bulk sample demonstrating the ability to produce both a high-grade spodumene concentrate and battery-grade lithium carbonate ("Li2CO3"). The spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the Georgia Lake area were originally discovered in 1955.

To view photos, videos and maps from the ongoing exploration program, please use the following link: http://rocktechlithium.com/ongoing-exploration-program/

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

"Martin Stephan"

Martin Stephan

Director, Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward?looking statements". Forward?looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward?looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward?looking statements.

SOURCE Rock Tech Lithium Inc.