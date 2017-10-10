Bearing Announces the Appointment of Don Hains to the Advisory Board

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2017) - Bearing Lithium Corp. (TSXV: BRZ) (OTCQB: BRGRF) (FSE: B6K1) ("Bearing" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Don Hains to the Advisory Board.

Mr. Hains is an industrial minerals exploration and economic geologist with more than 30 years of experience in development, use and analysis of industrial minerals properties and materials. He has held product research and business development responsibilities with Fiberglas Canada Inc. and Domtar Construction Materials, and has been consulting in the field of industrial minerals markets and economics for the past 30 years. His experience encompasses most of the industrial minerals and several specialty metals, especially antimony, lithium, tantalum, niobium, gallium, germanium and rare earths. Assignments have ranged from valuation reports to feasibility and market studies. He is a registered professional geoscientist in Ontario and a Professional Member of the SME. Don is the author of the Best Practice Guidelines for Reporting of Lithium Brine Resources and Reserves and a co-author of the Best Practice Guidelines for Reporting on Industrial Minerals Resources and Reserves. These guideline documents provide recommended best practice when reporting resources and reserves under NI 43-101.

Jeremy Poirier, Bearing's president and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are excited to have Don Hains join Bearing's Advisory Board. Don is well regarded as a global lithium expert, having worked on dozens of lithium projects worldwide, and having authored the guidelines for best practices for lithium brine resources under NI 43-101. Don brings a wealth of experience and we welcome him to the company."

In connection with his appointment, Mr. Hains has been granted 30,000 incentive stock options ("Options"). Each Option allows him to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.80 for a period of four years.

About Bearing Lithium Corp.

Bearing Lithium Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company, primarily focused on lithium. Its primary asset is a free-carried 17.7% interest in the Maricunga lithium brine project in Chile. The Maricunga project represents one of the highest-grade lithium brine salars globally and the only pre-production project in Chile. Over US$30 million has been invested in the project to date and all expenditures through 2018, including the delivery of a Definitive Feasibility Study in H1/18, are fully-funded by their earn-in joint-venture partner. Bearing also holds a portfolio of grass-roots exploration projects in the gold district of the Yukon, which are currently optioned to Golden Predator, and a lithium project in Nevada, which is currently optioned to First Division Ventures Inc.

