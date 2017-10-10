Stornoway Announces Third Quarter Production and Sales Results

LONGUEUIL, Québec, Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stornoway Diamond Corp. (TSX:SWY) (the “Corporation” or “Stornoway”) is pleased to provide production and sales results at the Renard Diamond Mine for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. Highlights include:



442,154 carats produced from the processing of 506,381 tonnes of ore with an attributable grade of 87 carats per hundred tonnes (“cpht”), compared to a plan of 422,475 carats from 540,000 tonnes at 78 cpht (+5%, -6% and +12% respectively).





Average processing rate of 5,957 tonnes per day achieved during the quarter.





438,632 carats sold in two sales (2017 sales #6 and #7) for gross proceeds1 of C$51.6 million2, at an average price of US$94 per carat (C$118 per carat2).

Matt Manson, President & CEO commented: “The third quarter at the Renard diamond mine saw continued robust carat production with a 12% beat on recovered grade compared to our mine plan. On a project to date basis our recovered grades are reconciling well with the overall expected resource model, and reflecting a positive geological reconciliation in the Renard 2-Renard 3 open pit. During the quarter we saw growth in carats sold, gross sales revenue, and average pricing compared to the first half of the year, despite a rough market correction at the end of the quarter which served to slow the rate of increase. At the process plant, we are achieving steady name-plate capacity in processing, and have broken ground on our new ore/waste sorting circuit that we expect will positively impact the quality of our diamond production and achieved pricing at sale. Third quarter financial results, including operating costs and earnings, will be released after market on Thursday, November 2, 2017.”

Diamond Production



During the quarter, 506,380 tonnes of ore were processed compared to the plan of 540,000 tonnes (-6%). However, better than expected ore grades in the Renard 2-Renard 3 open pit led to higher diamond production than planned, with 442,154 carats produced at 87 cpht compared to 422,475 carats at 78 cpht (+5% and +12% respectively).

From the beginning of ore processing at the Renard Mine in July 2016 to September 30, 2017, 1.83 million tonnes of ore have been delivered to the process plant resulting in the production of 1.69 million carats of diamonds at 92 cpht. This compares favourably with the March 2016 mine plan of 1.68 million tonnes and 1.50 million carats at 89 cpht (+10%, +13% and +4% respectively).

The average processing rate of the plant during the third quarter was 5,957 tonnes per day, excluding a 7 day scheduled annual maintenance shutdown in July. The nameplate capacity of the plant is 6,000 tonnes per day at 78% utilization.

Diamond Sales and Market Commentary



Two tender sales were completed during the quarter. In total, 438,632 carats were sold for gross proceeds1 of C$51.6 million2, at an average price of US$94 per carat (C$118 per carat2). This compares to an average price of US$81 achieved in the first quarter and US$87 per carat in the second quarter (Table 1).

Table (1) Sales Data FY2017

(figures presented on a run-of-mine basis) Three months ended

March 31, 20173 Three months ended

June 30, 2017 Three months ended

September 30, 20174 Number of Sales5 3 2 2 Carats Sold 406,446 350,159 438,632 Gross Proceeds (C$M)2 43.8 40.9 51.6 Average Price per Carat (US$/ct) 81 87 94 Average Price per Carat (C$/ct) 108 117 118

At the beginning of third quarter Stornoway completed its 6th sale of the year, with 151,135 carats sold at an average price of US$101 per carat (C$128 per carat6). Following the traditional summer recess for the rough diamond market in August, Stornoway completed its 7th and largest sale to date, with 287,4976 carats sold at an average price of US$90 per carat (C$112 per carat7). During this period the rough diamond market experienced a price correction after several months of gains, estimated at between 6% and 8% on an average weighted basis. This is reflected in the prices achieved in Stornoway’s tender sales at the beginning and end of the quarter.

The average pricing achieved in the Renard diamond tender sales is impacted by, amongst other things, the proportion of small diamonds in the sales mix, market factors, and the ongoing issues of diamond breakage in the process plant, which reduces the proportion of larger diamonds available for sale and influences the average quality assortment. Despite the steady increase in pricing achieved during the course of the year on a quarter by quarter basis, it is likely that the annual average price for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 will fall below Stornoway’s 2017 pricing guidance of US$100 to US$132 per carat given the outlook for the rough diamond market for the remainder of the year. Stornoway will hold two further tender sales in the fourth quarter.

Processing Update



Since ore processing at Renard began, the project has experienced high levels of diamond breakage. This is manifested most directly in the proportion of larger diamonds recovered, and in the average quality profile. Both factors negatively impact the achieved average diamond price at sale.

The source of the breakage has been localized primarily in the secondary cone crusher and tertiary high pressure grinding rolls crusher, and appears associated with the high proportion of hard, internal dilution inherent in Renard ore. In early August the Stornoway board of directors approved an extraordinary capital budget of $22 million for a program of plant improvements aimed at improving the quality profile of the Renard production, to be funded from existing financial resources. At the center of this plan is the introduction of an ore/waste sorting circuit, rated at 7,000 tonnes per day and expandable, designed to extract waste rock in the +30mm-200mm size range immediately prior to its introduction to the secondary cone crusher. The ore/waste sorting circuit will include covered conveyors, a gravity fed tower containing primary, secondary and scavenging spectral sorters, and a waste rock load out. Work on the concrete foundations began in August, and all steel work and enclosures are scheduled to be completed by year end. Commissioning is scheduled for the first quarter of 2018. In addition to an improved diamond size and quality profile, the addition of this circuit is expected to have the ancillary benefit of reducing load on the rest of the Renard process plant, allowing for future potential plant expansion.

About the Renard Diamond Mine



The Renard Diamond Mine is Quebec’s first producing diamond mine and Canada’s sixth. It is located approximately 250 km north of the Cree community of Mistissini and 350 km north of Chibougamau in the James Bay region of north-central Québec. Construction on the project commenced on July 10, 2014, and commercial production was declared on January 1, 2017. Average annual diamond production is forecast at 1.8 million carats per annum over the first 10 years of mining. Readers are referred to the technical report dated January 11, 2016, in respect of the September 2015 Mineral Resource estimate, and the technical report dated March 30, 2016, in respect of the March 2016 Updated Mine Plan and Mineral Reserve Estimate for further details and assumptions relating to the project.

About Stornoway Diamond Corporation



Stornoway is a leading Canadian diamond exploration and development company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SWY and headquartered in Montreal. Our flagship asset is the 100% owned Renard Diamond Mine, Québec’s first diamond mine. Stornoway is a growth oriented company with a world-class asset, in one of the world’s best mining jurisdictions, in one of the world’s great mining businesses.

1 Before stream and royalty.

2 Based on an average C$: US$ conversion rate of $1.2520.

3 Excludes 52,681 carats of smaller and lower quality goods carried over from Stornoway’s first sale in November 2016.

4 Includes 32,989 carats sold during the third quarter’s last tender sale, but for which revenues will be realized in the fourth quarter.

5 In the first quarter, four out of tender sales were concluded in addition to the three regular tender sales.

6 Based on an average C$: US$ conversion rate of $1.2627.

7 Based on an average C$: US$ conversion rate of $1.2456.