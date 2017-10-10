Gitennes' to drill Snowbird High Grade Gold Project

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia / TheNewswire / October 10, 2017 - Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("Gitennes" or the "Company") will drill its Snowbird High Grade Gold Project in October. The Snowbird project is located in north central BC and is accessible year round via paved and dirt roads and sits at a relatively low elevation with moderate relief (not exceeding 190 metres). The ease of access to all parts of the property enables cost effective diamond drilling throughout the entire year.

The Company plans to drill a minimum of 1,000 metres and will focus on the Main and North Zones where the Company recently completed detailed mapping, sampling and a high resolution ground magnetometer survey. Based on the results of its successful summer exploration programme and detailed review of historical drill results, the Company is confident it has developed a very good understanding of the controls on the gold mineralization at Snowbird. Gitennes' work over the past several months has helped focus and plan the Company's first diamond drill program at Snowbird. The recent delineation of the strike extent of the Snowbird gold bearing structure and the high grade nature of the historical drill results provides a great opportunity for Gitennes.

About Gitennes Exploration Inc.

Gitennes is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral deposits. The Company currently has two gold exploration properties, Hixon and Snowbird, both in British Columbia and a 1% Net Smelter Returns royalty on the 18 million ounce Urumalqui Silver Project in Peru.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by D. Fraser (P.Geo.), technical advisor to the Company, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.gitennes.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

