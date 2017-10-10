Golden Share Announces Appointment of Principal Advisor, Provides Updates and Grants Options

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2017) - Golden Share Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSH) ("Golden Share" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Mr. William S. (Steve) Vaughan to join Golden Share as its Principle Advisor. Mr. Vaughan was the recipient of PDAC's Distinguished Service Award in 2002 and was named a Distinguished Lecturer by the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy for 2002/2003. Mr. Vaughan is an inductee of Canadian Mining Hall of Fame in 2017.

"It is truly our honor to have this opportunity to work together with Mr. Steve Vaughan. Steve's expertise and experience will be a significant asset to Golden Share for its future ambitious development," stated Nick Zeng, President and CEO of Golden Share.

Golden Share has finished the phase two review of the 13 medium to high priority IP zones identified from historical IP data covering much of the Shebandowan Project area (Please refer to the press release of January 31, 2017). The most interesting IP targets are interpreted to lie in the central and eastern parts of the Project area, i.e. outside the Pistol Lake property. The company owns 100% of the Pistol Lake property subject to a 3% NSR. Given that IP targets within the Pistol Lake property have been assigned a lower exploration priority, apparently less interesting exploration potential, the company has decided not to continue the Advanced Royalty Payment.

Since the successful trial production of the licensed vanadium electrolyte (Please refer to the press release of February 28, 2017), samples from the trial production have been under independent testing for composition, chargeability, dischargeability and stability. Meanwhile, Golden Share has started discussions with several vanadium redox flow battery manufacturers regarding the possibility of experimenting with their existing battery systems in order to match Golden Share's licensed vanadium electrolyte for an overall better battery performance.

The Company, subject to regulatory approval, has granted 60,000 incentive stock options to certain advisor. The stock options will be exercisable at 35 cents per share for a period of three years.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed by Wes Roberts, P.Eng, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Golden Share

Golden Share Resources Corp. is a junior natural resource company focusing on mineral exploration in the province of Ontario, Canada, a mineral rich and politically stable jurisdiction. More than just exploration. Golden Share's participation of potential rail road to the Ring of Fire region located in northwestern Ontario provides tremendous potential for the Company. Golden Share also continues to advance an exciting opportunity related to vanadium based energy storage solutions.

WARNING: This News Release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of up-coming work programs, geological interpretations etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The Company relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

