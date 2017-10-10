White Pine Resources Inc. Changes Name to SBD Capital Corp. and Announces Change of Management

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2017) - White Pine Resources Inc. (the "Company") announces that it has changed its name from "White Pine Resources Inc." to "SBD Capital Corp.".

Shareholders of the Company approved, among other things, the name change at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders on September 15, 2017.

The Company also announces the resignations of Mr. Alex Falconer as a director and Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Rona Gayda as a director, of the Company effective September 15, 2017.

Chris Hopkins has been appointed as a director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Mr. Falconer.

J. Adam MacDonald has been appointed as a director of the Company, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Ms. Gayda. The current board of directors consist of Mr. R. Brian Murray, Mr. Roger S. Peacock, Mr. Chris Hopkins, Mr. Brian Stecyk and Mr. J. Adam MacDonald.

The board of directors and management would like to thank Mr. Falconer and Ms. Gayda for their contribution to the Company and wish them every success in their future endeavours.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

SBD Capital Corp. (formerly White Pine Resources Inc.)

Brian Murray

President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 985-7810

Fax: (647) 438-6246

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.