Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd.: Grant and Cancellation of Stock Options

Vancouver, October 10 2017 - Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. . - The Company has granted a total of 500,000 incentive stock options to a director and senior officer, of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The stock option plan (a "fixed" plan with 4,474,348 shares reserved for issuance) was approved by shareholders on October 10, 2017. The 500,000 options are exercisable for a period of ten years at a price of $0.11 per share and are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The option and the shares issuable upon exercise shall be subject to a four month hold period from the date of the grant of the options. Following the resignation of a director (retirement) and a consultant, options for the purchase of 475,000 shares were cancelled effective today. Following the grant and the cancellations, there are 3,400,000 stock options outstanding with expiries from 2021 through 2027 and exercise prices ranging from $0.10 to $0.20 per share.

The Company presently has 44,894,919 shares issued and outstanding.

Glen Garratt, P.Geo, Director.

Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd.

Contact:



Phone: (604) 681-7913, Toll Free: 888-656-6611

About Cariboo Rose Resources Limited

Cariboo Rose Resources is a well-funded prospect generating mineral exploration company with six precious and base metal exploration projects in BC and the Yukon. Cariboo Rose trades on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol "CRB". For more information please visit the Company's website at www.cariboorose.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2017 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

