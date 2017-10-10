Amended: Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. Grant And Cancellation Of Stock Options

Vancouver, October 10, 2017 - Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. . - The Company has granted a total of 500,000 incentive stock options to a director and senior officer, of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The stock option plan (a "fixed" plan with 7,205,289 shares reserved for issuance) was approved by shareholders on September 7, 2016. The 500,000 options are exercisable for a period of ten years at a price of $0.05 per share and are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The option and the shares issuable upon exercise shall be subject to a four month hold period from the date of the grant of the options. Following the resignation of a director (retirement), options for the purchase of 100,000 shares were cancelled effective today. Following the grant and the cancellations, there are 7,000,000 stock options outstanding with expiries from 2021 through 2027 and exercise prices ranging from $0.05 to $0.29 per share.

The Company presently has 74,770,000 shares issued and outstanding.

Donald D. Sharp

Donald D. Sharp, C.A.

Director & CFO

Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

Contact: (604) 681-7913

Toll Free: 888-656-6611

info@eastfieldgroup.com

About Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corporation

Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. ("Woodjam Copper") (TSX-V: WCC) trades on the TSX-V exchange and, based on its acquisition agreement with Gold Fields, owns a 100% interest in the Woodjam North and Woodjam South projects in British Columbia. Visit the Company's website at: http://www.woodjamcopper.com

