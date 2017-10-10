ZTEM(TM) Geophysical Survey Completed at the Genesis Uranium Property, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2017 / Roughrider Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: REL) ("Roughrider") and Kivalliq Energy Corp. (KIV) ("Kivalliq") today announced the completion of a 1,223 line-kilometre helicopter-borne electromagnetic survey at the Genesis uranium project in northeast Saskatchewan. Geotech Ltd. of Aurora, Ontario was contracted to fly the survey using their ZTEM™ system, with in3D Geoscience Inc. providing independent QA/QC during data acquisition.

The Genesis property ZTEM™ survey was divided into four separate grids providing additional geophysical coverage over the Jurgen, Kingston, Johnston/GAP and Daniels Bay priority target areas; including select gravity targets identified by a FALCON gradiometer survey flown in 2016 (see news release August 23, 2016). Flight lines were flown at 200 or 250 metre spacings. The survey was completed between September 29 and October 5, 2017.

"We are confident the new ZTEM™ data will enable Roughrider and Kivalliq to continue advancing our drill target selections. We look forward to integrating the new ZTEM™ results with the multiple coincident data-sets we have developed since 2014 at Genesis to outline the four prospective target areas within the Precambrian basement rocks of the Western Wollaston-Mudjatic Transition Zone," said David Tupper, Vice-President of Exploration.

ZTEM™ is a low-noise, airborne electromagnetic system that produces reliable deep investigation and precision using natural, horizontal planar fields of the Earth as the source of transmitted energy. Vertical fields, the result of variations in the horizontal signal caused by conductivity contrasts, are mapped using a proprietary receiver design combined with modern digital electronics and signal processing. ZTEM™ operates at a low frequency, providing up to 1,500 metres of depth penetration through conductive cover, and having between 8 to 10 metres spatial resolution with good resistivity discrimination and sensitivity.

David Tupper, P. Geo. is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101, and has read and approved the technical aspects of this release.

About Roughrider Exploration Limited

Roughrider is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration and development company operating principally in Canada and the US that has an experienced management team with a strong background in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements."

SOURCE: Roughrider Exploration Ltd.