Doubleview Capital Corp. (TSX-V:DBV) Closes Fully Subscribed Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doubleview Capital Corp. (“Doubleview”) (TSX-V:DBV) (OTC PINK:DBLVF) (Frankfurt:1D4) is pleased to announce that it has closed its fully subscribed non-brokered private placement financing of 11,600,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $580,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of Doubleview and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.05 per share for a period of five years from the date of issue.



The securities issued under the private placement will be subject to restrictions on resale expiring on February 11, 2018.

As insiders are subscribing under the private placement financing, it is considered to be a related party transaction subject to TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101. Doubleview is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 on the basis that participation in the private placement by insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of Doubleview's market capitalization.

The proceeds from the private placement will be used to pay outstanding indebtedness and general working capital purposes.

About Doubleview Capital Corp.

Doubleview Capital Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange [TSX.V:DBV]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia, Canada. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview’s portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Doubleview Capital Corp.

Suite 880, 409 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2

Farshad Shirvani

President & CEO

T: (604) 678-9587

E: corporate@doubleview.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Doubleview cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Doubleview’s control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Doubleview’s limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Doubleview undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.