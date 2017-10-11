Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) Giant Pegmatite Identified Poona East Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Preliminary Work by Venus (ASX:VMC) in 2016 discovered a hand specimen of tantalite within a previously un-prospected drainage system ten kilometers north of Coodardy Station within recently granted Poona East tenement E20/896 (granted on 9 October 2017).- Follow up mapping has identified a giant outcropping pegmatite body as a likely source for the tantalite.- This pegmatite, now known as the Jackson's Reward Pegmatite, consists of a large main zone over 1.3 km long and 300 meters wide with numerous smaller pegmatite dykes and pods flanking the main pegmatite body (see Figure 1 in the link below).- Small beryllium workings have been identified within the central portion of the pegmatite which occurs largely as rubbly subcrop.- The Jacksons Reward pegmatite intrudes along a splay off the major north east -south west regional fault zone known as the Big Bell shear which hosts the Big Bell five million ounce gold deposit 20km to the south.- The discovery of this giant mineralized pegmatite 20km from the proven lithium - tantalum mineralized pegmatites at Poona (refer ASX releases dated 6th October 2016 and 23rd November 2016) defines the 97 km2 area of Venus tenements as a new exploration province for these metals.- Immediate follow-up work at Jackson's Reward and the Poona East area is now scheduled.To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/KMK42KMO





About Venus Metals Corporation Limited:



Venus Metals Corporation Ltd. (ASX:VMC) holds a significant and wide ranging portfolio of Australian base and precious metals exploration projects comprising lithium, cobalt, vanadium, copper, zinc, nickel, gold and platinum group of elements.



Key project areas in Western Australia include:



- Pincher Well Zinc-Copper Project (Youanmi): Over 5 km of under explored VMS trend with an Exploration Target of 15-20 Million Tonnes@ 2-8% Zinc,which also hosts a number of high grade lodes (>10% Zinc).



- Currans Well Cobalt-Nickel-Copper Project (Youanmi): Significant Cobalt mineralisation up to 1483 ppm Co in historical drilling. Extensive Lateritic Duricrust Co-Ni target areas identified.



- Curara Well Nickel-Copper-Gold Project (Doolgunna):10 km northeast of Sandfire Resources DeGrussa Copper Mine. Wide intercepts of disseminated Nickel Sulphides (Millerites) in Ultramafics.



- Southern Cross Vanadium Project (Youanmi): JORC 2012 Inferred Vanadium Mineral Resource of 167.7 Millions Tonnes @ 0.41% V2O5, 7.52% TiO2.



- Strategic Lithium-Tantalum Projects in WA.





