Capstone Mining 2017 Third Quarter Production Results

VANCOUVER, Oct. 11, 2017 /CNW/ - Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone") (TSX: CS) today announced production results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017. Combined production totalled 22,000 and 67,000 tonnes of copper in the third quarter and year-to-date periods, respectively, with additional by-products of zinc, molybdenum, lead, silver and gold.

Q3 and YTD 2017 Copper Production (tonnes)









Q1 Q2 Q3 YTD 2017 Pinto Valley 11,300 15,500 14,400 41,200 Cozamin 4,100 4,100 4,200 12,500 Minto 5,500 4,400 3,400 13,300 Total copper production (1) 20,900 24,000 22,000 67,000 (1) Total production includes copper in concentrate and cathode production.

"Cozamin once again outperformed in the third quarter, partially offsetting lower production at Pinto Valley and Minto," said Darren Pylot, President and CEO of Capstone. "As we enter the fourth quarter, all operations are on track and we expect to achieve the low end of our guided production range for the year."

Operational Highlights

At Pinto Valley, production was below expectations due to throughput disruptions caused by electrical outages in August and a second one in September. Remediation work on the affected circuit will be completed in October, however the plant is operating normally on a temporary repair. Additionally, focus in the quarter shifted from throughput maximization to overall mill optimization.

Copper production at Cozamin exceeded expectations, driven by higher throughput. Mine development continues to advance ahead of schedule, increasing production flexibility at the operation.

At Minto, production for the quarter continued to be impacted by mine sequencing changes to support the previously announced mine life extension. Underground mining was halted for six weeks in order to upgrade the emergency response capacity in the current stoping areas while development to the Minto East deposit continued. Partially oxidized ore from the Area 2, Stage 3 open pit and low grade stockpiles supplemented the mill feed during the quarter to offset the resulting underground ore shortfall, causing lower head grade and recoveries than originally planned.

Q3 and YTD 2017 Operating Details







Pinto Valley Cozamin Minto

Q3 YTD 2017 Q3 YTD 2017 Q3 YTD 2017 Contained Production (1) - Copper (tonnes) 14,381 41,171 4,242 12,478 3,403 13,328 - Zinc (tonnes) - - 1,173 3,217 - - - Molybdenum (Mo tonnes) - 7 - - - - - Lead (tonnes) - - 12 49 - - - Silver (ounces) 79,371 227,119 241,555 737,029 42,641 140,814 - Gold (ounces) (2) 79 3,499 - - 8,484 22,093 Payable Copper Production (1) (tonnes) (in concentrate and cathode) 13,894 39,781 4,075 11,992 3,292 12,895 Mine - Ore (tonnes) – open pit 5,210,618 15,258,387 - - 224,174 800,346 - Waste (tonnes) 6,465,014 19,608,566 - - 1,187,504 5,507,271 - Ore (tonnes) – underground - - 223,846 692,070 61,422 221,347 Mill - Tonnes processed 4,974,294 14,490,039 223,446 688,468 342,282 1,089,477 - Tonnes processed per day 54,068 53,077 2,429 2,522 3,720 3,991 - Copper grade (%) 0.31 (3) 0.31 (3) 1.98 1.89 1.31 1.47 - Zinc grade (%) - - 0.80 0.71 - - - Molybdenum grade (%) - 0.005 - - - - - Lead grade (%) - - 0.08 0.07 - - - Silver grade (g/t) * * 42.2 42.5 5.0 5.1 - Gold grade (g/t) * * - - 0.62 0.91 Recoveries - Copper (%) 91.0 (3) 87.1 (3) 96.1 96.0 76.0 83.0 - Zinc (%) - - 65.7 65.9 - - - Lead (%) - - 7.0 10.1 - - - Silver (%) * * 79.7 78.3 77.2 78.9 - Gold (%) * * - - 73.8 58.6 Concentrates - Copper concentrate (dmt) 49,406 141,379 15,688 45,592 8,090 29,729

Copper (%) 28.1 28.1 27.0 27.4 42.1 44.8

Silver (g/t) * * 476.0 497.6 163.9 147.3

Gold (g/t) * * - - 19.5 19.5 - Zinc concentrate (dmt) - - 2,463 6,719 - -

Zinc (%) - - 47.6 47.9 - - - Molybdenum concentrate (dmt) - - - - - - - Lead concentrate (dmt) - - 20 79 - -

Lead (%) - - 62.1 61.8 - -

Silver (g/t) - - 2,392 3,009 - - Payable Copper Shipped (tonnes) 14,591 39,534 4,185 12,022 4,212 13,785

(1) Adjustments based on final settlements will be made in future periods. (2) Pinto Valley gold production reaches payable levels from time to time. Any payable gold production will be reported in the period revenue is received. At Minto, final gold production is not available since assaying is conducted off-site, but is estimated above. (3) Grade and recoveries were estimated based on concentrate production. *Silver and gold have not been estimated in the Pinto Valley resource model. Only recovered silver and payable gold is reported for this mine.

Operating Outlook

Capstone expects to reach the low end of the range of 2017 consolidated production guidance of 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper.

Financial Results Timing

Capstone will report Q3 2017 financial results on Thursday, October 26, 2017 after market close, followed by a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Friday, October 27, 2017 at 10:00 am Eastern Time (7:00 am Pacific Time).

