Pre-Market Technical Pulse on Metals & Minerals Stocks -- Hi-Crush Partners, Tahoe Resources, Denison Mines, and Klondex Mines

NEW YORK, October 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

If you want a Stock Review on HCLP, TAHO, DNN, or KLDX then come over to http://dailystocktracker.com/register/ and sign up for your free customized report. On Tuesday, the NASDAQ Composite ended the day at 6,587.25, up 0.11%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.31% higher, to finish at 22,830.68; and the S&P 500 closed at 2,550.64, marginally gaining 0.23%. Gains were broad based as seven out of nine sectors finished the trading session in green. DailyStockTracker.com has initiated research reports on the following Industrial Metals & Minerals stocks: Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP), Tahoe Resources Inc. (NYSE: TAHO), Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE AMER: DNN), Klondex Mines Ltd. (NYSE AMER: KLDX). Sign up today on DailyStockTracker.com and download our free research reports on these featured stocks at:

http://dailystocktracker.com/register/

Hi-Crush Partners

Houston, Texas-based Hi-Crush Partners LP's stock finished Tuesday's session 3.23% higher at $9.60 with a total trading volume of 1.31 million shares. The stock has gained 21.52% in the past month. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 10.97%. Moreover, shares of Hi-Crush Partners, which produces, transports, markets, and distributes monocrystalline sand in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 53.76.

On September 25th, 2017, research firm Piper Jaffray initiated an 'Overweight' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $11.75 per share. HCLP complete research report is just a click away at:

http://dailystocktracker.com/registration/?symbol=HCLP



Tahoe Resources

Shares in Reno, Nevada headquartered Tahoe Resources Inc. rose 2.87%, ending yesterday's session at $5.37 with a total trading volume of 2.13 million shares. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving averages by 1.08%. Moreover, shares of Tahoe Resources, which together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates mines in the Americas, have an RSI of 49.29.

On September 11th, 2017, research firm Credit Suisse upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Outperform'. The complimentary report on TAHO can be downloaded at:



http://dailystocktracker.com/registration/?symbol=TAHO



Denison Mines

On Tuesday, Toronto, Canada headquartered Denison Mines Corp.'s stock saw a rise of 2.21%, to close the day at $0.44. A total volume of 204,304 shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 0.90% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 6.42%. Additionally, shares of Denison Mines, which engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada, have an RSI of 35.25. Sign up for your complimentary report on DNN at:

http://dailystocktracker.com/registration/?symbol=DNN



Klondex Mines

Shares in Vancouver, Canada-based Klondex Mines Ltd. ended the day 0.78% lower at $3.81. A total volume of 990,384 shares was traded. The stock has gained 15.81% in the last one month and 10.12% in the previous three months. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 13.14%. Furthermore, shares of Klondex Mines, which together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and produces mineral properties in Nevada, the US, have an RSI of 65.13.

On October 04th, 2017, research firm ROTH Capital initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $5.25 per share. Download the research report for free on KLDX at:

http://dailystocktracker.com/registration/?symbol=KLDX

Daily Stock Tracker:

Daily Stock Tracker (DST) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. DST has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

DST has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES:

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@dailystocktracker.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by DST. DST is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

DST, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. DST, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, DST, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither DST nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

http://dailystocktracker.com/disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@dailystocktracker.com

Phone number: (207)331-3313

Office Address: 377 Rivonia Boulevard, Rivonia, South Africa



CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE dailystocktracker.com