Comstock Mining Reduces Long-Term Debt by Almost $1 Million

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Mining Inc. (the “Company” or “Comstock”) (NYSE American:LODE) announced today it has reduced long-term debt by almost $1 Million with proceeds from the sale of 53 acre-feet of water rights, and the sale of various, smaller non-mining properties in Gold Hill and Silver City, Nevada and its recently announced joint venture with Tonogold Resources Inc.



A Falcon 900 EX rests on the tarmac of the Silver Springs Airport near the 98-acre Comstock Industrial Site available for purchase and development.





Mr. Corrado De Gasperis, Executive Chairman and CEO of Comstock said, “We are pleased to report the completion of several planned sales of non-mining parcels and water rights and commence paying down long-term debt, immediately reducing costs and strengthening our balance sheet.”

The most valuable of the remaining properties is the Company’s 98-acre Comstock Industrial Site located adjacent to the Silver Springs Airport in close proximity to where the recently opened Infinity Highway connects U.S. 50 and Silver Springs to the Tahoe Reno Industrial (TRI) Center. The operators of the Silver Springs Airport recently received approval from the Lyon County Board of Commissioners on an extension of its lease including an expansion of the airport infrastructure. The Silver Springs Airport serves as the airport for business executives and private jets, such as the Falcon 900 EX below, visiting the TRI Center last week—which contains more than 150 global businesses.

Mr. De Gasperis concluded, “We continue to see amazing growth in the counties surrounding the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, especially in Storey and Lyon counties. We expected the new connecting state route to facilitate and accelerate our proposed land sales and now it has begun.”

The Company’s Senior Secured Debenture has now been reduced to $9.9 million. The Company still has plans to sell non-mining assets valued at approximately $14 million targeted to eliminate the remainder of its debt. The Company also had approximately $2.3 million in cash at September 30, 2017.

