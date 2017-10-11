Callinex Appoints J.J. O'Donnell as Vice President of Exploration

VANCOUVER, Oct. 11, 2017 /CNW/ - Callinex Mines Inc. (the "Company" or "Callinex") (TSX-V: CNX; OTCQX: CLLXF Callinex is pleased to announce that it has appointed John J.(JJ) O'Donnell as the Company's Vice President of Exploration. Mr. O'Donnell has over 30 years of experience in exploration for base and precious metals rich volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits within North America. Mr. O'Donnell will lead the Company's technical team and planned ramp-up of exploration activities in the Bathurst and Flin Flon mining districts. Prior to joining Callinex, Mr. O'Donnell served as VP of Exploration for Selwyn Chihong Mining, Ltd. where he was instrumental in the exploration and development of the Howards Pass Deposit, one of the largest undeveloped zinc deposits in the world.

Max Porterfield, President and CEO, stated, "We are pleased to have J.J. focused on our zinc assets in both the Bathurst and Flin Flon Mining Districts. His over 30 years of experience in exploration for zinc-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits further strengthens our technical team. We believe his contributions will be integral to aggressively advancing our project portfolio within the current zinc market."

J.J. O'Donnell, VP Exploration, stated, "I'm eager to rejoin Callinex and help advance the company. I believe the properties the Company has assembled in the last two years fit well with my expertise. I'm excited to advance these projects in the rising zinc market, where current prices have already exceeded a ten year high."

Prior to Mr. O'Donnell's role as Vice President of Exploration for Selwyn Chihong Mining, he served as the CEO of Callinex from 2010 to 2013 and was instrumental in the acquisition of part of the Pine Bay Project. From 1992 to 2005 he held various positions with HudBay Minerals with experience in four separate mine operations including Senior Mine Geologist at the Callinan/ 777 Mine. Mr O'Donnell played a key role in the discovery, feasibility, and development of the flagship 777 Mine.

About Callinex Mines Inc.

Callinex Mines Inc. (TSX-V: CNX ; OTCQX: CLLXF) is advancing its portfolio of zinc rich deposits located in established Canadian mining jurisdictions. The portfolio is highlighted by its Nash Creek and Superjack deposits in the Bathurst Mining District of New Brunswick. Callinex is actively drilling these projects in support of an updated resource estimate and maiden PEA planned for Q1 2018.

Additionally, Callinex is actively exploring its projects in the Flin Flon Mining District of Manitoba which notably include the Pine Bay and Big Island Projects. These projects are located within 25 km to an operating processing facility that requires additional ore within four years.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete the proposed drill program and the timing and amount of expenditures. Except as required under applicable securities laws, Callinex does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE Callinex Mines Inc.