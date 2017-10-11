TANTALEX Welcomes Nico Scholtz as Vice President Exploration

TORONTO, ONTARIO and MUNICH, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - Tantalex Resources Corp. (CSE:TTX)(CSE:TTX.CN)(CNSX:TTX)(FRANKFURT:1T0) ("TANTALEX" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce that Nico Scholtz (Pr. Sci. Nat) is joining Tantalex as Vice President, Exploration.

Mr Scholtz is a geologist with more than 15 years of experience delineating and managing mineral exploration and near production projects in Africa, South America and China. He serves as a Competent - and Qualified Person under the JORC, SAMREC and NI-43-101 codes with sufficient experience in the style, genesis and occurrence of base and precious metals, rare and industrial minerals as well as nuclear fuels, precious stones and fossil fuels in varied geological settings. Nico has experience in managing multiple exploration programs in early and advanced stages as well as using multidisciplinary techniques in mineral exploration. He is proficient in using 2D as well as 3D mineral exploration software for target generation and Resource Estimation modeling.

Nico obtained a M.Sc. degree (2003) in Geology at the University of the Free State, South Africa and was subsequently employed as lecturer and research geologist at the same University (2004 to 2006). During this time, he authored and co-authored multiple scientific papers in peer reviewed journals and book chapters and presented and co-presented numerous oral and poster presentations at local and international scientific conferences. He has consequently been invited as guest speaker to various Scientific Symposiums in South Africa, Namibia and Europe with emphasis on mineral exploration in Africa.

Nico is an accomplished public speaker and has extensive experience in mineral exploration and private event fund raising for various private - and public listed companies in Namibia, Canada and Australia.

Dave GAGNON, Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are happy to have Nico join our team, as he is a very experienced geologist with an in-depth knowledge of working in Africa. His years of experience will be invaluable to us as we continue exploration work on the Buckell Lithium Project and our newly acquired the Kaseka Cobalt property."

About TANTALEX Resources Corporation

TANTALEX is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and distribution of Lithium, Cobalt, Tantalum and other high-tech mineral properties in Africa. The Company is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (symbol: TTX) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol: 1T0).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although TANTALEX believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, TANTALEX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

For further information, please contacts Investor relations: ir@tantalex.ca

Or visit us at: WWW.TANTALEX.CA