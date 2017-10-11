Melkior Resources - Maseres Project Update

Timmins, October 11, 2017 - Melkior Resources Inc.. ("Melkior") is pleased to announce the advancement of the Maseres Project (near Osisko and Bonterra) in the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt, Quebec. Supported by the favorable multi-element soil survey results, Melkior has entered into an agreement with GEOTECH Ltd. to provide a helicopter-bourne VTEM and horizontal magnetic gradiometer geophysical survey. The survey will cover 100% of the Maseres Project, 2,173 line kilometers with 100 m line spacing. The survey is anticipated to be flown before the end of December 2017.
The layout of flight lines has been added to the Melkior website. Interested parties can view analytical soil data and the proposed flight lines over the project at:
http://www.melkior.com/maseres-gold-project
Melkior considers Geotech a leader in its field, especially in early time data and is committed to high quality data acquisition to support the scale of our future plans on the Maseres Project.
A significantly expanded A-Horizon soil sampling is anticipated to be implemented on receipt of the survey data, to be implemented, spring 2018.
Jim Deluce, CEO of Melkior remarks, "The bulk of the Maseres project is located in virgin territory, never having seen an airbourne EM survey. The advancement of the Maseres project is going to be initially based on the results of a state of the art Geotech survey. Melkior will follow-up the results of this survey with further detailed soil surveying in this new exciting new gold camp."
