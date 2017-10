Taseko Announces New Board Appointment

VANCOUVER, Oct. 11, 2017 /CNW/ - Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Anu Dhir has been appointed to its Board of Directors as an independent, non-executive director.

Ms. Dhir is a co-founder and executive of ZinQ Mining, a private base metals and precious metals company. Prior to ZinQ, Ms. Dhir served as Vice President, Corporate Development and Company Secretary at Katanga Mining Ltd., a publicly listed mining company. Her portfolio of responsibilities at Katanga covered corporate development, legal advisory, investor relations, governance, and communications. Ms. Dhir also serves as a non-executive Director for Golden Star Resources and Trillium Health Partners.

Mr. Ron Thiessen, Chairman of Taseko, commented, "We are very happy to welcome Anu to our Board of Directors. Anu brings a unique combination of business, operations and legal experience in the mining, oil and gas and technology sectors. She has a history of successfully developing and negotiating business development deals including joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and key partnerships."

Russell Hallbauer

President and CEO

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.

SOURCE Taseko Mines Ltd.