Ceylon Graphite Signs Agreement to Acquire Local Graphite Company

VANCOUVER, B.C., Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon”) (TSX-V:CYL) (OTC:CYLYF) (FSE:CCY) announces it has signed an agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of JADS Enterprises (Private) Ltd., a local Sri Lankan mining company that has five graphite exploration Grid units (“GRIDs”) and an exploration license in the Malsiripura/Kurunegela region in central Sri Lanka. The acquisition of JADS will take the total number of GRIDs under Ceylon’s umbrella in Sri Lanka from 116 to 121.

Historical drilling records, from over 30 exploration holes at the Panliyadda sites, suggests the potential for high quality vein/lump graphite in these 5 GRIDs. The chart below outlines these results:

Panliyadda Core Sample Summary

Hole ID Y X Z Azimuth Angle Hole depth Depth from Depth to Description PLB0001 850340 448516 345 -66 150.1 PLB0002 850356 44497 330 -66 193.5 PLB0003 850369 448459 326 -66 75.2 65 65.05 Graphite Fracture 72 72.05 Graphite Fracture PLB0004 850373 448459 328 -66 200 41 41.05 Graphite Fracture 63.7 66 Graphite bearing zone 67.5 67.8 30cm Graphite vein 78 78.05 Graphite Fracture 88.2 88.25 Graphite Fracture 90.57 91.07 50cm Graphite Vein 102 102.4 40cm Graphite Vein 117 117.05 Graphite Fracture PLB0005 850354 448501 358 -77 195.3 PLB0006 850369 448425 327 -50 250 PLB0007 850372 448454 336 -50 159 65 65.05 Graphite Fracture 117.5 117.55 Graphite Fracture 120 140 Graphite bearing zone PLB0008 850373 448459 327 -75 171.1 36 36.05 Graphite Fracture 38 38.4 40cm Graphite Vein PLB0009 850206 448396 292 -50 147 78 78.05 Graphite Fracture PLB0010 850206 448396 292 -70 151.1 PLB0011 850172 448357 285 -70 86.8 PLB0012 850171 448358 285 -50 67.7 53.7 53.75 Graphite Fracture PLB0013 850115 448442 280 -50 172.45 PLB0014 850115 448442 280 -70 183.6 PLB0015 850203 448476 311 -80 74.85 PLB0016 850378 448429 320 -50 103.85 68.9 68.95 Graphite Fracture 74.15 74.2 Graphite Fracture PLB0017 850172 448335 266 -70 27.2 PLB0018 850378 448429 320 -80 156.8 83.5 83.55 Graphite Fracture PLB0019 850172 448335 275 -50 108.75 PLB0020 850418 448462 330 -50 174.8 76.6 76.65 Graphite Fracture PLB0021 850419 448463 330 -80 88.5 68 68.05 Graphite Fracture 83.8 83.85 Graphite Fracture PLB0022 850138 448375 274 -60 199.82 PLB0023 850207 448412 290 -60 171.45 PLB0024 850207 448434 290 -85 253.4 PLB0025 850220 448360 265 -70 292.8 PLB0026 850138 448406 265 -60 328.4 28 31.7 Graphite bearing zone PLB0027 850129 448356 265 -60 167.54 PLB0028 850206 448396 290 -60 186.65 PLB0029 850129 448356 265 -60 83.54 PLB0030 850206 44396 290 -70 376.7 99 99.05 Graphite Fracture

Upon completion of the acquisition, Ceylon intends to conduct a limited drilling program on the Panliyadda site of the Malsiripura property to confirm the quality and quantity of the graphite mineralization, and develop a mine plan. Upon completion of the drilling program, and provided the results of that program are favourable, Ceylon intends to apply for a Class B Mining License, with the ultimate goal of establishing mining operations.



Appointment of new General Manager

Ceylon is also pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Janaka Ratnayake to position of General Manager of Operations for Ceylon Graphite in Sri Lanka. He will be responsible for all of the Company’s exploration and mining related business in Sri Lanka.



Mr. Ratnayake is a highly experienced mining engineer and mine manager, and considered to be an expert on graphite mining. He started his career in 1996 at AMG’s Graphit Kropfmühl GmbH working as an engineer in its Bogala Graphite Mine. Mr. Ratnayake spent over 10 years with GSMB (Geological Survey and Mines Bureau in the position of Mining Engineer and Chief Mining Engineer). He has worked in Australia in senior mining positions and was, until recently, the Mines Manager at Kahatagaha Graphite Lanka Limited, the largest graphite mine in Sri Lanka.



Bharat Parashar, Ceylon Graphite’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We welcome Janaka to the Ceylon team, his experience and leadership will greatly strengthen our operational capabilities. We are progressing as per plan albeit a little slower than anticipated due to heavier than expected monsoons. Despite this delay, we expect to enter a production phase by the end of the calendar year. We anticipate that the acquisition of JADS will provide Ceylon with a more substantial resource base and positively impact both the quantum of graphite we will bring to the market and our production time lines.”



“The graphite market continues to grow at a very attractive rate. Allied Market Research, recently reported that the global graphite market was valued at $13,004 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $18,769 million by 2022, at a compounded annual growth rate of approximately 5.4%. The electric vehicle market and the renewable energy industry continue to be the main drivers behind this anticipated growth. As these industries grow we anticipate the value of high quality graphite, the likes of which is available primarily in Sri Lanka, will increase.”



Qualified Person



Robert Marvin, P. Geo (ONT) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the geological information provided in this news release. Mr. Marvin is a Director of Ceylon.



About Ceylon Graphite Corp.



Ceylon Graphite Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange that is in the business of exploring for and development of graphite in Sri Lanka. The Government of Sri Lanka has granted the company exploration rights in a land package of over 100km². These exploration GRIDs (each a square kilometre in area) cover areas of historic graphite production from the early twentieth century, and represent a majority of the known graphite occurrences in Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan graphite is known to be some of the purest in the world, and currently accounts for less than 1% of the world graphite production.



