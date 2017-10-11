Northern Sphere Mining assays 344 grams Silver in addition to elevated Copper, Nickel, Cobalt and Zinc from soil Geochem Survey at its Arizona Property

Toronto, October 11, 2017 - Northern Sphere Mining Corp. (CSE: NSM) (OTCQB: NSMCF) ("Northern Sphere" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Geochemical Survey being conducted on its Black Diamond Property, located next to Freeport McMoRan's open pit copper mines, and to provide details on recent diamond drilling completed on its patented Buckeye Project.

In efforts to unlock the potential of its Black Diamond Property, which borders the Porphyry Copper Mining District in Miami, Arizona, Northern Sphere has undertaken an intensive Geochemical Soil Survey over its 3,800-acre property culminating with a 35 Element Aqua Regia ICP-AES analysis.

In addition to using geochemical surveys and geologic, geophysical and outcrop sampling data, Northern Sphere is now employing "cutting-edge" Exploration Targeting Technologies to better and more precisely identify drilling targets. Such technologies use Hyperspectral Satellite Imaging in conjunction with ground geochemical data to re-compute existing geophysical survey data to depict more precise 3D signal locations.

Preliminary results from the first 250 geochemical samples analyzed are extremely encouraging. The strategic soil survey, which began near the historic McMorris and La Plata Silver Mines, demonstrated anomalous copper, zinc, and nickel values along with significantly anomalous (up to 344 g/t) silver values (see Figures 4 & 5). More than one third of the first 250 samples taken had silver values greater than 1 g/t (see Figure 3). Ten percent of the 250 samples yielded silver values greater than 10 g/t. A second set of 224 geochemical samples has been collected and shipped to ALS Laboratories for analysis.

During October, Northern Sphere personnel is focusing on geochemical grid sampling efforts on the documented copper anomalies located on the Black Diamond Property. An area of particular interest to Northern Sphere is a documented iron-copper-gold showing which had a Permit to Drill previously submitted to the Forestry Department.

Buckeye Patent - Diamond Drilling

Over the summer, Northern Sphere drilled 14 surface diamond drill holes on its patented Buckeye Project. The drilling targeted structures similar to those which apparently hosted sufficient quantities of silver to warrant extraction from the historic Buckeye Mine.

The drilling was successful in identifying anomalous silver values below several documented highgrade surface and underground showings. The drilling yielded anomalous silver below both the "Square Nail" shaft, and the former Buckeye Mine.

Thirteen of the fourteen holes drilled intercepted the perceived host structure up to 250 metres below the underground workings for a strike length of 400 metres. The width of the structure, and its corresponding alteration, varied between two and six metres. Of the14 holes drilled, 10 of such holes contained intercepts considered to be anomalous. The intercepts contained elevated silver and copper levels varying from 3 g/t to 179 g/t silver and upwards of 4,600 ppm copper. Table 1 depicts most of the noteworthy intercepts.

Table 1: Northern Sphere Mining - Buckeye Patent

Drilling Composite Results - Silver (Ag)

Hole ID from to Ag core length metres g/t metres B-17-1 170.7 171.6 4.5 0.9 B-17-2 194.2 196.3 3.5 2.1 B-17-4 236.5 237.7 46.2 1.2 B-17-5 281.0 283.5 3.0 2.4 B-17-6 121.9 124.1 8.2 2.1 B-17-8 99.7 100.1 5.0 0.5 114.1 115.4 4.5 1.2 B-17-9 171.6 177.7 17.8 6.1 171.8 174.3 8.5 2.6 176.2 177.7 51.3 1.5 176.5 176.8 179.0 0.3 B-17-10 50.7 51.8 8.3 1.1 B-17-11 56.1 57.3 4.3 1.2 59.9 61.3 5.7 1.4 61.3 64.5 9.2 3.2 68.9 70.0 4.4 1.1 78.6 79.2 4.8 0.6 B-17-14 164.3 165.5 3.4 1.2

Combined with surface and underground samples, the diamond drilling has assisted in identifying four areas hosting anomalous to high grade silver (see Figure 5). The drilling results are encouraging and will assist with future drill targeting. Underground rehabilitation could provide better strategic diamond drilling platforms and would allow for the re-accessing of historic mineralized development.

In efforts to obtain additional prospective ground, Northern Sphere has been examining various properties including a contiguous patented claim known as the Newton Claim. During a recent visit to the property (private lands associated with the Buckeye Patent), several "float samples" were collected yielding significant silver grades (Table 2) among a larger primarily quartzite surface exposure.

Table 2: Newton Claim

Float Samples



Sample ID Ag g/t NEWT A 261 NEWT B 291 NEWT C 496

Quality Control

Northern Sphere's quality control and assurance program includes the use of an independent certified lab, ALS Laboratories ("ALS") of Tucson, Arizona. All ALS geochemical hub laboratories are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2005 for specific analytical procedures. The ALS quality program includes quality control steps through sample preparation and analysis, inter-laboratory test programs, and regular internal audits. It is an integral part of day-to-day activities, involves all levels of ALS staff and is monitored at top management levels.

Qualified Persons

Steve Gray, P.Geo., Vice President of Northern Sphere has reviewed, prepared and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release and is Northern Sphere's "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Northern Sphere Mining Corp.

Northern Sphere is dedicated to growth through the acquisition and development of mining assets with an emphasis on gold, silver and copper. The Company intends on generating robust mining projects through the use of cutting-edge exploration technologies to assist with more precise mineral targeting on its assets. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Northern Sphere has a strong project pipeline of properties with a focus on gold, silver and other metal production in pro-mining jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect Northern Sphere's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Northern Sphere disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

A. John Carter

Chief Executive Officer

Northern Sphere Mining Corp.

Tel: 905-302-3843

