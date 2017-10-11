Excelsior Mining Receives No Appeal on Recently Granted State Operating Permit

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - October 11, 2017) - Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSX: MIN) (OTCQX: EXMGF) (FRANKFURT: 3XS) ("Excelsior" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality ("ADEQ") has confirmed that the mandated 30-day appeal period has ended without appeal for Excelsior's Aquifer Protection Permit ("APP") for the Gunnison Copper Project. (See Excelsior news release dated September 5, 2017 - Excelsior Mining Granted State Operating Permit for Gunnison Copper Project).

Commenting on this news, the Chairman of Excelsior Mining, Mark Morabito said, "The successful completion of this major milestone is yet another demonstration of the ability and experience of our management team, led by Stephen Twyerould. To complete the entire state permitting process well within a two-year timeframe is an accomplishment that few within the industry thought possible. With this permitting success, Stephen Twyerould and his team have moved Excelsior significantly closer to production, while the lack of an appeal to our permit highlights the strong community support enjoyed by our project."

Stephen Twyerould, President and CEO, added, "With the issuance of this final state operating permit, Gunnison remains on-track to become the next new copper mine in the United States. From the beginning, we have remained wholly committed to technical excellence and the highest environmental standards; these core values have served us well throughout the permitting process and will continue to guide us as we move into production."

Excelsior continues to work with the federal Environmental Protection Agency towards the issuance of an Underground Injection Control (UIC) Permit, which is the last of the three key operating permits required. Excelsior expects a draft UIC Permit will be issued for public comment soon.

