Northern Superior Announces High Grade Assay Results, Annex Boulder Train, Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning Gold/ Silver/ Copper Property

Sudbury, Ontario (FSCwire) - Northern Superior Resources Inc. (“Northern Superior” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SUP) (OTCQB: NSUPF), is pleased to release the following summary of high grade gold, silver and copper assay results from boulder sampling completed during 2011 and 2017 on the Annex portion of the Company’s 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning (“TPK”) gold/ silver/ copper property in north-central Ontario.

Highlights

- Assay results range up to 727 g/t Au for the boulder sampling programs

- Numerous gold, silver and copper targets have been identified within the Annex portion of the TPK property

Summary of Sampling Program:

1) Recovery of several highly anomalous gold-bearing boulders.

Of the 287 boulders sampled within the Annex portion of the TPK property (101 in 2011, 186 in 2017):

103 samples (35.9%) > 50 ppb gold;

20 samples (7.0%) > 1.0 g/t gold; and

4 samples (1.4%) > 34.3 g/t (1 oz/ton) gold

The four highest gold assay values from the Annex area compare very favorably with the highest reported gold-bearing boulder assays associated with the Agnico Eagle’s Meliadine gold property, with proven and probable reserves of 3.335 million ounces of gold at 13.94 million tonnes at an average grade of 7.44 g/t gold (see Agnico Eagle Mines “Updated Technical Report on the Meliadine Gold Project, Nunavut, Canada”, February 11, 2015, listed on Sedar). Table 1 below, compares Northern Superior’s highest boulder gold assay results from the TPK property from those reported from the Meliadine gold property.

Highlighted Annex Gold Assays Highlighted Meliadine Gold Assays Year Boulders Gold g/t Year Boulders Gold Collected Collected Collected Collected g/t 2011 101 727 2010 209 27.9 280 2011 87 6.81 133 2013 675 65.6 2017 186 46.9 2014 248 14.4

Table 1: Comparison, highlighted gold assay results, Annex portion of the TPK property vs. those reported, Meliadine gold property (see Agnico Eagle Mines Technical Report, February 11, 2015).

2) Bedrock source of the Keely Lake gold grain-in-till dispersal apron is confirmed (see Northern Superior Press Release, October 25, 2011; September 14, 2011) from the boulder assays and has been determined to be wholly within the TPK property boundaries. As shown in Figure 1 below, multiple high value gold targets have been identified by recently completed prospecting.

To view Figure 1, please click here.

Figure 1: Gold mineralization targets as defined by the distribution of gold-bearing boulders, Annex portion of the TPK property.

3) Numerous highly anomalous silver and copper bearing boulders were sampled (highlighted values are summarized in Table 2).

Of the 287 boulders collected, Silver:

37 samples (12.9%) > 1 g/t Ag;

13 samples (4.5%) > 10 g/t Ag; and

10 samples (3.5%) > 25 g/t Ag

Of the 287 boulders collected, Copper:

87 samples (30.3%) > 0.01% Cu;

25 samples (8.7%) > 0.1% Cu; and

5 samples (1.7%) > 1% Cu

Highlighted Annex Boulder with high Silver and Copper Assays Year Collected Boulders Collected Silver ppm Copper % Au ppm 2011 101 53.7 1.92 5.93 48.2 <0.01 727.0 46.0 2.35 3.37 37.7 1.46 2.13 2017 186 48.0 3.42 3.79 34.5 1.99 4.28

Table 2. Summary of highlighted silver and copper assays from boulders, Annex portion of the TPK property.

Figure 2, illustrates the distribution of these boulders, defining several high value silver and copper targets within the Annex area.

To view Figure 2, please click here.

Figure 2: Silver and Copper mineralization targets as defined by the distribution of mineralized boulders, Annex portion of the TPK property.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO of Northern Superior states: “Assays from the boulder sampling and prospecting programs completed in 2011 and 2017 clearly define numerous gold, gold + silver and gold + silver + copper targets within the Annex portion of the TPK property. The 2017 sampling confirms that the bedrock sources of the mineralized boulders are located on NSR’s existing claims. We are confident that pending data from till samples taken in 2017 will allow us to more precisely determine the location of the bedrock source of the mineralized boulders. This information combined with geophysical and other geoscience data will allow us to prioritize and target drilling for upcoming drill programs.

We look forward to reporting this work, along with geochemical results from boulders collected in the Big Dam area of the TPK property during the 2017 prospecting program, as results become available.”

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. The Company is currently focused on exploring its 100% owned Croteau Est (QueÌbec) and Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning (Northwestern Ontario) properties. Northern Superior is currently looking to option out its other 100% owned mineral properties in QueÌbec and Northwestern Ontario.

Qualified Person

The Company’s Qualified Person (“QP”) for the TPK property is Ron Avery (P.Geo.). As the QP for the TPK project, Mr. Avery has approved information disclosed in this press release.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com

Thomas F. Morris P.Geo., PhD., FGAC

President and CEO

Tel: (705) 525 €0992

Fax: (705) 525 €7701

e €mail: info@nsuperior.com

www.nsuperior.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view this press release as a PDF file, click onto the following link:public://news_release_pdf/NorthernSuperior10112017_0.pdfSource: Northern Superior Resources Inc. (TSX Venture:SUP, OTCQB:NSUPF)

