AbraPlata engages Red Cloud to provide corporate advisory services

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbraPlata Resource Corp. (TSX.V:ABRA) (OTCQB:ABBRF) (Frankfurt:1AH) ("AbraPlata" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-exclusive agreement with Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc ("Red Cloud" or "RCKS") for the provision of capital markets advisory services to the Company.



“We are pleased to have executed an advisory agreement with Red Cloud,” commented AbraPlata’s Executive Chairman, Hernan Zaballa. “Retaining an experienced and dynamic advisory team so early in the evolution of AbraPlata’s history is a key step in the process of developing strategic opportunities and market exposure that will help create real value for the Company’s shareholders”.

About Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc.

Red Cloud is an exempt market dealer focused on providing unique and innovative financing alternatives, growth opportunities, and market exposure for select companies. The RCKS team has a mix of technical and financial expertise with over 100 cumulative years of combined mining and corporate finance experience. Working as an extension of management, the Red Cloud team uses its global network and extensive in-house experience to help companies identify sources of capital and quality actionable merger, acquisition, and divesture opportunities, and to generate and maintain important relationships with key investors.

About AbraPlata

AbraPlata is a junior mining exploration company focused on delivering shareholder returns by unlocking mineral value in Argentina. The Company's experienced management team has assembled an outstanding portfolio of gold, silver and copper exploration assets, and is focused on advancing its flagship Diablillos property, with an indicated resource of 81.3m oz Ag and 755k oz Au, through the various stages of feasibility. In addition, AbraPlata owns the highly prospective Cerro Amarillo property with its cluster of five mineralized Cu-(Mo-Au) porphyry intrusions located in a mining camp hosting the behemoth El Teniente, Los Bronces, and Los Pelambres porphyry Cu-Mo deposits. Further exploration work is also planned for the Company’s Samenta porphyry Cu-Mo property south of First Quantum’s TacaTaca project as well as its Aguas Perdidas Au-Ag epithermal property.

Qualified Person

Willem Fuchter, PhD PGeo, President & CEO of AbraPlata Resource Corp. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the information contained in this news release.

