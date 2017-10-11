Azincourt Uranium Announces Name Change to Azincourt Energy

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - Azincourt Uranium Inc. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:AAZ) is pleased to announce a name change to "Azincourt Energy Corp." to reflect an expansion in its core business. The ticker symbols on the TSX Venture Exchange (AAZ), US OTC (AZURF), and Frankfurt (A0U2) markets will remain the same. Upon completion of the name change, the common shares of Azincourt Energy Corp. will be assigned a new CUSIP number of 05478T108 (ISIN CA05478T1084).

The name change and new logo represent a shift in the company's focus from strictly uranium exploration projects, to one that will now include additional alternative energy/alternative fuels projects such as lithium, cobalt and similar elements. Company management is currently conducting due diligence on potential acquisitions to broaden its exploration and development portfolio, and anticipates adding projects in the near future.

"It's a natural progression for Azincourt to spread its corporate wings now to the enlarged and exciting mining energy sector," said Azincourt Chairman, Ian Stalker. "The rapid introduction onto mainstream vehicle production of EV vehicles opens up a range of energy metals we have the capacity to seek value in. I'm confident all of our shareholders will benefit from this more dynamic and open approach," continued Mr. Stalker.

Azincourt will continue to develop its current uranium projects and will also continue to identify and pursue additional uranium projects for its growing portfolio, when opportunities arise.

The new corporate website is now found at www.azincourtenergy.com.

The name change remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and to completion of all applicable regulatory filings.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

Azincourt Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of alternative energy/fuel properties, including uranium, lithium, cobalt, and other elements.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF AZINCOURT URANIUM INC.

J. Ian Stalker, Chairman

