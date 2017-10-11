Apex Resources Receives 67.0 g/t Gold and 2,058.0 g/t Silver Assays from Initial Exploration at Mount Anderson Property, Yukon

(TheNewswire)

October 11, 2017 / TheNewswire / Vancouver, BC - Apex Resources Inc. ("Apex" or the "Company) (TSXV: APX) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the Phase 1 exploration program on its Mount Anderson Property, located 55 kilometres south of Whitehorse in the Yukon Territory. The road accessible, 3,100 hectare Mt. Anderson Property is located adjacent to the historic Mount Skukum gold mine and has had considerable prior exploration work by other operators.

The Phase I geological mapping and rock sampling program was carried out by Aurora Geosciences Ltd. of Whitehorse, YT. The program investigated, confirmed and expanded a number of historic gold and silver showings on the property. The following table shows the highlights of this rock sampling program:

Showing Location Sample # Gold g/t Silver g/t Lead % Zinc % Copper % 491575E 6674081N 611528 1.2 138.0 3.06 2.15 0.32 491445E 6674290N 611530 0.2 106.0 0.37 0.12 491423E 6674290N 611531 0.04 25.4 1.04 491322 E 6674286N 611801 0.04 44.1 0.88 492018 E 6674123N 611803 0.7 50.9 0.04 492020 E 6674036N 611851 1.6 1,102.0 10.54 0.95 0.97 492057 E 6674024N 611852 4.1 795.0 4.92 0.26 1.26 492065 E 6674026N 611853 2.4 1,948.0 14.27 0.39 1.64 491732 E 6674107N 611854 1.8 4.1 0.13 491743 E 6674081N 611856 0.2 128.0 0.02 491755E 6674054N 611857 1.8 11.6 0.01 491823E 6674083N 611860 11.2 45.8 1.10 0.48 491927E 6674043N 611862 26.0 724.0 16.39 0.31 1.04 491927E 6674066N 611864 5.3 1,803.0 14.27 0.32 10.99 491605E 6674046N 611896 1.0 15.9 0.10 491597E 6674039N 611897 6.4 31.0 0.20 0.48 491594E 6674042N 611898 1.7 173.0 3.63 2.82 0.22 491589E 6674017N 611899 1.1 107.0 6.20 0.81 491525E 6674081N 611900 1.1 24.8 0.46 0.14 491570E 6674080N 950457 22.5 925.0 >10.0 15.92 0.73 491595E 6674090N 950458 67.5 2,058.0 >10.0 9.44 9.84 491335E 6674270N 950459 1.4 100.0 0.1 2.92

A total of 104 rock samples were collected. The majority of these samples represent narrow chip, grab or float samples taken from historic trenches and adits and from new mineralized zones along strike from these historic workings. The 2017 results are of comparable quality to historical gold and silver grades reported by previous operators. The results successfully confirm the presence of high grade gold and silver mineralization that is often coincident with good base metal (lead, zinc and copper) values.

Please see Maps at http://www.sultanminerals.com/s/Mount_AndersonMaps.asp

In 1985 Noranda Exploration Ltd put in a 1,100 sample soil geochemical grid of approximately 3,000 by 1,300 metres in size, covering the main showings. The survey showed gold, silver and lead soil anomalies to extend well beyond the known showings. Apex's rock sample locations can be seen on the geochemical anomaly plots (see link). It is readily apparent that less than 20% of the principal gold-silver soil anomaly has been tested by the 2017 exploration program. (The Noranda results are considered historic in nature but the 2017 rock geochemical results are consistent with Noranda's results suggesting the historic sample results are reliable.)

In addition to Noranda's work, between 2010 and 2012 previous property operator Gold World Resources Ltd. completed a 4,600 sample MMI soil survey, plus a detailed airborne geophysical survey. The immediate focus of the Apex exploration team is the compilation of this historic work in order to provide well defined targets for the next exploration phase. An expanded exploration program consisting of IP and magnetometer geophysical surveys and excavator trenching is planned for Phase 2 in order to prepare the property for diamond drill testing.

Arthur Troup President of Apex said: "We are very excited by the results of the 2017 program. The sampling program combined with the historic work suggests the property has potential for bulk tonnage mineral deposits comprised of high grade veins within broad zones of low grade mineralization. We expect that our compilation of the large amount of good quality work completed previously by Noranda and Gold World will provide strong target areas that will result in a very active drilling program in 2018."

The Mount Anderson exploration program is being conducted under the supervision of Ms. Linda Dandy, P.Geo., Director. Ms. Dandy is a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

