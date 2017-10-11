Kincora Closes Private Placement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development ("EBRD") invests $1.4m and owns 6.16% of Kincora

EBRD is one of the largest investors in Mongolia and has now contributed capital to all three projects in the Devonian copper belt

$5.92m total gross funds raised by Kincora in the last two months, with a total of 68,854,232 shares outstanding

VANCOUVER, Oct. 11, 2017 /CNW/ - Kincora Copper Ltd. (the "Company", "Kincora") (TSXV:KCC) announces it has closed a second tranche non-brokered private placement of units (the "Units") at C$0.33 per Unit to raise C$1,400,000 (the "Second Tranche Private Placement"). The Second Tranche Private Placement follows closing of a First Tranche on August 22nd 2017, with total gross funds raised being C$5.92m, supporting a well funded and aggressive exploration and expansion strategy.

As per the Company's September 22nd, 2017 press release, each Unit is comprised of one common share (the "Shares") and one-half of a share purchase warrant with each whole warrant (the "Warrants") entitling the holder to acquire a further Share at C$0.445 for a period of two years. The EBRD holds certain pre-emptive rights to acquire further shares of Kincora in future private placements and requires that EBRD consent to a disposition of any interest in the Company's Mongolian subsidiaries.

Sam Spring, President and CEO of Kincora, stated: "Following an extensive due diligence process we are delighted to have EBRD as a new shareholder. The Bank is a significant investor in some of Mongolia's largest mining projects and has provided finance to assist the development of the two existing economic copper projects in the Devonian belt. EBRD's investment is testament to the growing belief that Kincora holds some of the most exciting exploration assets along one of the last great underexplored copper belts.

In the last two months, Kincora has attracted two new significant investors who are well known in the industry and now also sit alongside HPX with a shareholding of approx. 6%.

This Second Tranche strengthens our balance sheet to accelerate ongoing exploration activities, and with the fund raising process now concluded operational news flow is set to accelerate".

Eric Rasmussen, Director, Natural Resources commented: "We are pleased to support the exploration plans of Kincora with an equity investment. It is strategically important for Mongolia to attract quality investors into metals and minerals exploration in order to realize the high potential for mining."

Background to EBRD

EBRD is a multilateral bank that promotes the development of the private sector and entrepreneurial initiative in 38 economies across three continents. The Bank is owned by 66 countries as well as the EU and the EIB. EBRD investments are aimed at making the economies in its regions competitive, inclusive, well-governed, green, resilient and integrated. EBRD is one of the largest institutional investors in Mongolia and a large investor in the Southern Gobi region, including being a syndicate member in the project financing of the underground development of Oyu Tolgoi.

Mongolia became an EBRD country of operations in October 2006 and since the beginning of its operations in Mongolia, the EBRD has committed through debt and equity investments more than EUR 1.42 billion to the Mongolian private sector through 92 projects in sectors ranging from banking to manufacturing and from mining to agribusiness.

Kincora updated corporate structure

Kincora has granted to directors a total of 424,242 stock options under the Company's stock option plan. The options have a two-year term from issuance date being exercisable at a price of $0.445 per share. The options will vest over a four-month period from the issuance date.

All new Shares and Warrants issued are subject to a 4-month hold period, expiring February 12th, 2018.

Following these issuances, Kincora has 68,854,232 issued shares, a total of 10,168,580 warrants and 6,885,423 stock options outstanding.

About Kincora

Kincora is a junior resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties, with a focus on copper-gold projects in Mongolia. For further information: www.kincoracopper.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Kincora contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Kincora believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Kincora cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Kincora currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. Kincora does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Kincora Copper Ltd.