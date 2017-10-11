Group Ten Metals Appoints Greg Johnson and Gregor Hamilton to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX-V:PGE) (OTC:PGEZF) (FSE:5D32) (the “Company” or “Group Ten”) is pleased to announce the strengthening of its Board of Directors through the appointment of Mr. Greg Johnson to the role of Executive Chairman and Mr. Gregor Hamilton to the role of non-executive Director.



Mr. Greg Johnson has 30 years of experience in the mining industry with a track record of success in exploration, development and financing of large-scale base and precious metals projects from discovery stage through advanced economic assessment. During his career, Mr. Johnson has developed broad experience in the capital markets and has been involved in raising over $650 million in project financing for his companies as well as building their shareholder bases and securing participation of major institutional investors.

Mr. Johnson began his career with Placer Dome Inc. (now Barrick Gold Corp.) where he held various senior roles in domestic and international exploration. One of the founders of NovaGold Resources, Mr. Johnson was a co-recipient of the PDAC's Thayer Lindsay International Discovery Award for his role in the discovery and advancement of the 40-million-ounce Donlin Creek gold deposit in Alaska. As President and CEO of South American Silver and Wellgreen Platinum, Mr. Johnson led the significant expansion and advancement of several major precious and base metal deposits. He currently serves as Chairman and CEO of Metallic Minerals Corp. (TSX-V:MMG) (OTC:MMNGF), a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on high-grade silver in the Keno Hill Silver District of Yukon, Canada.

In addition, Mr. Johnson has been recognized for his work in sustainable development and community engagement having worked closely with First Nations, Native Corporations and regional governments, and was awarded the Robert E. Leckie Award by the Yukon Government for excellence in environmental stewardship.

Mr. Johnson stated, "With the recent acquisition of the Stillwater West project Group Ten Metals is positioned to become a leading explorer of platinum group elements with its large land position and substantial exploration dataset in the Stillwater Complex. I am excited to join Group Ten and to be part of building the team to advance its large, high-potential projects and to add value for the shareholders."

Mr. Gregor Hamilton has more than 20 years of mining sector experience both as an investment banker and exploration geologist. His broad industry expertise includes transaction structuring and the sourcing of debt and equity funding from public and private groups for mining companies, corporate strategy and M&A.

Mr. Hamilton began his career in mineral exploration in South America and later worked for over eleven years in investment banking in London and Sydney, specializing in structured finance and M&A. A successful entrepreneur, Mr. Hamilton has held senior executive and independent director positions in public and private resource companies and has co-founded and/or managed successful enterprises in Canada and South America in mining and other sectors, including agribusiness. Mr. Hamilton has a BSc in Geology from the University of Edinburgh and an MSc in Mineral Project Appraisal from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College.

Mr. Hamilton stated, "The Group Ten team has strategically acquired a portfolio of highly prospective precious and base metals exploration assets that includes platinum group elements, gold, nickel and copper. These projects are in close proximity to top tier advanced stage and producing projects with excellent infrastructure. Group Ten Metals has an exceptional opportunity to create real value as we continue to advance these projects and take advantage of our team’s core competencies and expertise."

Mr. Michael Rowley, President and CEO, stated, "We are very pleased to have attracted Messrs. Johnson and Hamilton to the Company. Their expertise in geology, capital markets, corporate finance, management and corporate strategy is a valuable addition that will allow us to move to the next stage of the Company’s development during this period of improved outlook and fundamentals for our target metals."

The Company further announced that Garth Kirkham, P.Geo., P.Geoph., has stepped down from his role as Director in order to concentrate on other endeavours, including his work at Kirkham Geosystems Ltd. Group Ten will retain Mr. Kirkham’s expertise on the Company’s Advisory Board.

Mr. Michael Rowley further commented, “We are very grateful to Garth for his hard work in turning the Company around in the past year, and are very pleased to retain his expertise on the advisory board.”

About Group Ten Metals Inc.

Group Ten Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high-quality platinum, palladium and gold exploration assets in North America. The Company’s holdings include large land positions adjacent to Sibanye’s Pd-Pt Stillwater mine in Montana and Wellgreen Platinum’s Ni-PGE project in the Yukon Territory, and the Black Lake-Drayton gold project in the Rainy River district of northwest Ontario.

