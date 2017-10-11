Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Gold Fields Acquires Additional Securities of Cardinal Resources Limited

16:29 Uhr  |  Marketwired

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - Corporate International Holdings B.V. ("CIH"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Gold Fields Ltd. (collectively with CIH, "Gold Fields"), announces it has today purchased 8,279,729 ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares"), representing approximately 2.4% of the outstanding Ordinary Shares, and 5,000,000 listed options to purchase Ordinary Shares ("Listed Options") of Cardinal Resources Ltd. ("Cardinal") at a price of A$0.75 per Ordinary Share and A$0.60 per Listed Option (the "Market Purchases") through the facilities of the Australian Securities Exchange, for total consideration of A$9,209,796.75.

Prior to the Market Purchases, CIH owned 30,861,553 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 8.8% of the outstanding Ordinary Shares, and 33,219,851 Listed Options. If CIH were to have exercised at such time all its Listed Options, and assuming no other new issuances of Ordinary Shares at or prior to such time, CIH would have owned an aggregate of 64,081,404 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 16.7% of the then outstanding Ordinary Shares.

Following the Market Purchases, CIH owns 39,141,282 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 11.2% of the outstanding Ordinary Shares, and 38,219,851 Listed Options. If CIH were to exercise all its Listed Options, and assuming no other new issuances of Ordinary Shares at or prior to such time, CIH would own an aggregate of 77,361,133 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 19.9% of the then outstanding Ordinary Shares.

Gold Fields holds its interest in the Ordinary Shares and Listed Options of Cardinal for investment purposes and will continue to monitor the business, prospects, financial condition and potential capital requirements of Cardinal. Depending on its evaluation of these and other factors, Gold Fields may from time to time in the future increase or decrease its direct or indirect ownership, control or direction over the Ordinary Shares, Listed Options or other securities of Cardinal through market transactions, private agreements, subscriptions from treasury or otherwise.

For further information, including a copy of the corresponding report filed with Canadian securities regulators, contact:

P.T. Reijn
+31 71 524 7560
Corporate International Holdings B.V.
Crown Business Centre Key-Point
Sixth Floor, Schipholweg 103
Leiden, 2316 XC
The Netherlands


Contact

P.T. Reijn
+31 71 524 7560


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Gold Fields Ltd.

Bergbau
Südafrika
www.goldfields.co.za


weitere Unternehmen:


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap