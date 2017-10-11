Gold Fields Acquires Additional Securities of Cardinal Resources Limited

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - Corporate International Holdings B.V. ("CIH"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Gold Fields Ltd. (collectively with CIH, "Gold Fields"), announces it has today purchased 8,279,729 ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares"), representing approximately 2.4% of the outstanding Ordinary Shares, and 5,000,000 listed options to purchase Ordinary Shares ("Listed Options") of Cardinal Resources Ltd. ("Cardinal") at a price of A$0.75 per Ordinary Share and A$0.60 per Listed Option (the "Market Purchases") through the facilities of the Australian Securities Exchange, for total consideration of A$9,209,796.75.

Prior to the Market Purchases, CIH owned 30,861,553 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 8.8% of the outstanding Ordinary Shares, and 33,219,851 Listed Options. If CIH were to have exercised at such time all its Listed Options, and assuming no other new issuances of Ordinary Shares at or prior to such time, CIH would have owned an aggregate of 64,081,404 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 16.7% of the then outstanding Ordinary Shares.

Following the Market Purchases, CIH owns 39,141,282 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 11.2% of the outstanding Ordinary Shares, and 38,219,851 Listed Options. If CIH were to exercise all its Listed Options, and assuming no other new issuances of Ordinary Shares at or prior to such time, CIH would own an aggregate of 77,361,133 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 19.9% of the then outstanding Ordinary Shares.

Gold Fields holds its interest in the Ordinary Shares and Listed Options of Cardinal for investment purposes and will continue to monitor the business, prospects, financial condition and potential capital requirements of Cardinal. Depending on its evaluation of these and other factors, Gold Fields may from time to time in the future increase or decrease its direct or indirect ownership, control or direction over the Ordinary Shares, Listed Options or other securities of Cardinal through market transactions, private agreements, subscriptions from treasury or otherwise.

