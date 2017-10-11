New Executive Director Appointed at Macarthur Minerals Limited
11.10.2017 | GlobeNewswire
VANCOUVER, Oct. 11, 2017 - Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V:MMS) (the Company or Macarthur Minerals) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Joe Phillips as an executive director of the Company, subject to TSX-V approval.
Mr Joe Phillips was previously the Companys CEO and was responsible for the original funding and development of the Companys significant iron ore assets, having completed its 2012 Prefeasibility Study for the Ularring Hematite Project and obtaining environmental approvals.
Cameron McCall, Chairman of Macarthur Minerals commented on the appointment of Joe Phillips to the board: Macarthur Minerals is excited to have Joe Phillips re-join the board, especially with his considerable expertise relating to the Companys significant iron ore assets. Joe is a highly experienced and well regarded senior executive with wide‐ranging experience across capital markets and the mining industry. Joes appointment supports the Companys intention to now actively explore and where possible, advance the core gold, iron ore and lithium assets.
The Company will enter into a consultancy agreement with Mr Phillips in the near future.
ABOUT MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED (TSX-V:MMS)
Macarthur Minerals Limited is an exploration company that is focused on identifying high grade lithium and gold. Macarthur Minerals has significant lithium, gold and iron ore exploration interests in Australia and Nevada. Macarthur Mineras has two iron ore projects in Western Australia; the Ularring hematite project and the Moonshine magnetite project.
On behalf of the Board of Directors, MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED
Cameron McCall
Cameron McCall, Chairman
Company Contact:
Macarthur Minerals Limited
David Taplin, President, CEO and Director
dtaplin@macarthurminerals.com
Tel: +61 407470044
www.macarthurminerals.com
Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made and information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, forward-looking statements) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the current expectations, assumptions or beliefs of the Company based upon information currently available to the Company. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the timely receipt of required approvals, the reliability of information, including historical mineral resource or mineral reserve estimates, prepared and/or published by third parties that are referenced in this press release or was otherwise relied upon by the Company in preparing this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct as actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include fluctuations in exchange rates and certain commodity prices, uncertainties related to mineral title in the project, unforeseen technology changes that results in a reduction in iron ore demand or substitution by other metals or materials, the discovery of new large low cost deposits of iron ore, uncertainty in successfully returning the project into full operation, and the general level of global economic activity. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and, as such, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and except as may otherwise be required pursuant to applicable laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
