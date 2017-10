Orsu Metals announces the sale of Karchiga Project- Kazakhstan for US$6 million

White Rock, BC (FSCwire) - Orsu Metals Corp. (TSX-V: OSU) (“Orsu” or the “Company”) reports that the sale of the Company’s 94.75% participation interest in GRK MLD LLP (“MLD Interest”) for US$6 million less closing costs has completed. Orsu received US$5,908,000 net proceeds on October 10, 2017 and the Company then transferred the MLD Interest to CMSS Global Supply and Trading – FZC, a corporation registered under the laws of the United Arab Emirates.

The Company had been seeking a replacement purchaser for the MLD Interest since the sale to Karasat Trading FZE failed in February 2017.

