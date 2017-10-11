Colibri Resource Reports Mapping and Sampling Conducted on the Eveyln Gold Project

Dieppe, October 11, 2017 - Colibri Resource Corp. (TSXV: CBI) ("Colibri" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of a report by Dr. Jonathan Nourse, Professor and Chair of the Geological Sciences Department at the California State Polytechnic University in Pomona, California.

Dr. Nourse's report summarizes results of his reconnaissance including geological mapping, rock chip sampling and structural investigations conducted on the 506 hectare Evelyn property. Dr. Nourse walked approximately half of the property and focused on sampling and mapping endeavors on outcrops that had quartz veins with hematite. In addition to several isolated occurrences of anomalous gold, his work identified three important gold-bearing zones (described below) that yielded multiple assays between 0.5 and 26 grams per ton Au. For a full report, please click on this link: http://www.colibriresource.com/projects/evelyn/.

The Evelyn claim is strategically positioned within the "Sonora Gold Belt" approximately 35 km south of Hecla's mined-out La Choya mine (300,000 oz Au produced) and 9 km northeast of Noche Buena Mine (569,000 oz indicated gold reserves). Mexico's largest gold mine (La Herradura; +10 million oz indicated reserves) is located 29 km to the northwest. Gold mineralization at these sites is controlled by northwest, northeast, and east-trending structures. Similarly oriented structural trends coincide with mineralization on the Evelyn claim, and the 2012 gold-in-soils map reveals some intriguing linear anomalies that need follow-up investigation.





Figure 1: 2012 Gold-In-Soils Map



Dr. Nourse holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Colorado School of Mines and Masters of Science and PhD degrees from Caltech. He has conducted geologic field research in Sonora, Mexico since 1985, beginning with a doctoral dissertation on the geology and structure of the Magdalena metamorphic core complex. Dr. Nourse has taught full-time at California State Polytechnic University for 28 years. He has written several articles describing Tertiary extension, Laramide contraction, and Proterozoic basement geology in Sonora, and is co-editor of GSA Special Paper #393 on the Mojave-Sonora megashear. Since 1999 his expertise in field geology and tectonics has been applied to the search for structurally-controlled gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits within the Sonora mineral belt. He has consulted with Minera Hecla to compile a regional geologic map of the Sonora gold belt, and visited several of the Sonoran gold prospects (La Choya Mine, Mina Gertrudis, Noche Buena, and El Chanate) to gain a perspective on Sonora-style gold mineralization. As Director and Vice President of Exploration for Colibri Resource Corp. from 2006 to 2014, he contributed geological mapping and structural expertise to exploration of the San Francisco-Juarez gold property, the Leon porphyry molybdenum-copper property, and the Ramard silver-zinc scarn property. Many of Nourse's recent work products may be viewed under "Projects" at www.colibriresource.com. Since 2009 he has also served as Chairman of the Cal Poly Pomona Geological Sciences Department.

