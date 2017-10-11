Atlantic Announces Official Opening of MRC Gold Mine and First Gold Pour

VANCOUVER, Oct. 11, 2017 /CNW/ - Atlantic Gold Corp. (TSX-V: AGB) ("Atlantic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the official opening of its Moose River Consolidated Gold mine ("MRC Gold Mine") in Nova Scotia, Canada. The Company commemorated the opening with a ceremony held at the MRC Gold Mine site earlier today.

The Company is also pleased to report that it has achieved first gold pour at the MRC Gold Mine.

Further updates will be provided in due course.

