Katanga Mining Provides Status Update

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 11, 2017 /CNW/ - Katanga Mining Limited (TSX: KAT) ("Katanga" or the "Company") today is providing a status update in accordance with its obligations under the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), which require the Company to provide bi-weekly updates until such time as the Company is current with its filing obligations under Canadian securities laws. Katanga reports that the previously announced review of certain of the Company's past accounting by the independent directors of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Independent Directors") is ongoing and that it continues to work diligently and devote all necessary resources to file its 2017 second quarter financial statements and related disclosures and its restated historical financial statements and related disclosures as soon as practicable. Although the review is nearing completion, additional work is required before the Company will be in a position to make such filings. As a result, the Company now expects to complete the review and make such filings on or before November 14, 2017, rather than October 15, 2017, as previously reported.

As previously announced, the Company is subject to a management cease trade order ("MCTO") issued by the Ontario Securities Commission. The MCTO prohibits the directors and executive officers of the Company from trading in or acquiring securities of the Company until two full business days after the Company's 2017 second quarter filings and previously disclosed restated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are filed.

The Company advises that, except as disclosed in this press release: (i) there have been no material changes to the information contained in the Company's July 31, 2017, August 14, 2017, August 29, 2017, September 12, 2017 and September 29, 2017 news releases; (ii) it intends to continue to comply with the alternative information guidelines of NP 12-203; and (iii) except as previously disclosed, there are no subsequent specified defaults (actual or anticipated) within the meaning of NP 12-203. In particular, the Company confirms that it is not aware of any material changes to the quantitative guidance regarding the restatement that was provided in the Company's press release dated August 14, 2017.

About Katanga Mining Limited

Katanga Mining Ltd. operates a major mine complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo producing refined copper and cobalt. The Company has the potential to become Africa's largest copper producer and the world's largest cobalt producer. Katanga is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KAT.

