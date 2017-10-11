Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX:GXY) Quarterly Report Release Date

11.10.2017  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Galaxy Resources Ltd. ("Galaxy") (ASX:GXY) (OTCMKTS:GALXF) report for the quarter ended 30 September 2017 will be released to ASX pre-market open on Tuesday 17 October 2017.

A teleconference for the Galaxy Quarterly Report will be held on Tuesday 17 October 2017 at 13:00 (AEST).

The conference call details are as follows:

Conference ID: 95738077

Australia dial-in details

Toll-free: 1800 123 296
Toll: +61 2 8038 5221

International dial-in details

Canada 1855 5616 766
China 4001 203 085
Hong Kong 800 908 865
India 1800 3010 6141
Japan 0120 477 087
New Zealand 0800 452 782
Singapore 800 616 2288
United Kingdom 0808 234 0757
United States 1855 293 1544

The numbers for each country listed above are toll-free dial-in numbers. For countries not listed above, the Australian Participant Toll number listed above can be dialed.



About Galaxy Resources Limited:

Galaxy Resources Ltd. (ASX:GXY) is an international S&P / ASX 200 Index company with lithium production facilities, hard rock mines and brine assets in Australia, Canada and Argentina. It wholly owns and operates the Mt Cattlin mine in Ravensthorpe Western Australia, which is currently producing spodumene and tantalum concentrate, and the James Bay lithium pegmatite project in Quebec, Canada.

Galaxy is advancing plans to develop the Sal de Vida lithium and potash brine project in Argentina situated in the lithium triangle (where Chile, Argentina and Bolivia meet), which is currently the source of 60% of global lithium production. Sal de Vida has excellent potential as a low cost brine-based lithium carbonate production facility.

Lithium compounds are used in the manufacture of ceramics, glass, and consumer electronics and are an essential cathode material for long life lithium-ion batteries used in hybrid and electric vehicles, as well as mass energy storage systems. Galaxy is bullish about the global lithium demand outlook and is aiming to become a major producer of lithium products.



Source:

Galaxy Resources Ltd.



Contact:

Corporate Nick Rowley Director - Corporate Development M: +61-455-466-476 T: +61-8-9215-1700 E: nick.rowley@galaxylithium.com Media Enquiries (Australia) John Gardner Citadel-MAGNUS M: +61-413-355-997 or T: +61-8-6160-4901 E: jgardner@citadelmagnus.com Media Enquiries (International) Heidi So Strategic Financial Relations Ltd T: +85-2-2864-4826 E: heidi.so@sprg.com.hk


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Galaxy Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.galaxyresources.com.au


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap