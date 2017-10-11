Galaxy Resources Limited: Quarterly Report Release Date

Perth - The Galaxy Resources Ltd. ("Galaxy") (ASX:GXY) (OTCMKTS:GALXF) report for the quarter ended 30 September 2017 will be released to ASX pre-market open on Tuesday 17 October 2017.A teleconference for the Galaxy Quarterly Report will be held on Tuesday 17 October 2017 at 13:00 (AEST).The conference call details are as follows:Conference ID: 95738077Australia dial-in detailsToll-free: 1800 123 296Toll: +61 2 8038 5221International dial-in detailsCanada 1855 5616 766China 4001 203 085Hong Kong 800 908 865India 1800 3010 6141Japan 0120 477 087New Zealand 0800 452 782Singapore 800 616 2288United Kingdom 0808 234 0757United States 1855 293 1544The numbers for each country listed above are toll-free dial-in numbers. For countries not listed above, the Australian Participant Toll number listed above can be dialed.





Galaxy Resources Ltd. (ASX:GXY) is an international S&P / ASX 200 Index company with lithium production facilities, hard rock mines and brine assets in Australia, Canada and Argentina. It wholly owns and operates the Mt Cattlin mine in Ravensthorpe Western Australia, which is currently producing spodumene and tantalum concentrate, and the James Bay lithium pegmatite project in Quebec, Canada.



Galaxy is advancing plans to develop the Sal de Vida lithium and potash brine project in Argentina situated in the lithium triangle (where Chile, Argentina and Bolivia meet), which is currently the source of 60% of global lithium production. Sal de Vida has excellent potential as a low cost brine-based lithium carbonate production facility.



Lithium compounds are used in the manufacture of ceramics, glass, and consumer electronics and are an essential cathode material for long life lithium-ion batteries used in hybrid and electric vehicles, as well as mass energy storage systems. Galaxy is bullish about the global lithium demand outlook and is aiming to become a major producer of lithium products.





