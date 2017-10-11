Westwater Resources to Present at Dawson James Securities 3rd Annual Small Cap Growth Conference

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwater Resources Inc. (Nasdaq:WWR) announced today that Christopher M. Jones, President and CEO, will provide a company overview at the Dawson James Securities Small Cap Growth Conference on October 19, 2017. The presentation will take place at 9:30 AM ET in the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.



About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources (formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc.) is focused on expanding its energy metals strategy, which includes developing its lithium business while maintaining optionality in the case of a future rising uranium price.

The Company is pursuing lithium exploration and development projects that leverage our broad base of hydrogeological, well field engineering and hydrometallurgical expertise in the Western United States. This effort has expanded and diversified our portfolio of assets for a geopolitically balanced and complementary energy metals business to build shareholder value. Since the second half of 2016, the Company has identified and acquired three lithium brine exploration projects:

The Columbus Basin Project in western Nevada, near the only producing lithium mine in the United States, and where the Company is currently executing an exploration drilling program.

The Railroad Valley Project in east-central Nevada.

The Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

With battery powered vehicle usage expanding at an unprecedented rate, the Company’s three lithium projects are at the epicenter of lithium brine development, production and consumption in the United States.

As well, Westwater Resources controls extensive uranium mineral holdings in New Mexico and Texas, USA and a near term, low operating cost development project in the Republic of Turkey. In addition, WWR owns the Rosita and Kingsville Dome uranium processing facilities in Texas, both of which are licensed for production.

About Dawson James Securities

Dawson James Securities, Inc., a member of FINRA/SIPC, is a full-service investment bank headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. http://www.dawsonjames.com.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” and other similar words. All statements addressing events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to statements relating to developments at the Company’s projects, including future exploration costs and results, future demand for and price of uranium and lithium and the Company’s liquidity, including future capital markets and disposition activities, are forward-looking statements. Because they are forward-looking, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (a) estimated or expected net cash used in operations, mineral property expenses, general and administrative expenses, net loss, and cash and working capital positions for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017; (b) the Company’s ability to raise additional capital in the future; (c) spot price and long-term contract price of uranium and lithium; (d) risks associated with our foreign operations; (e) operating conditions at the Company’s projects; (f) government and tribal regulation of the uranium industry, the lithium industry, and the power industry; (g) world-wide uranium and lithium supply and demand, including the supply and demand for lithium-based batteries; (h) maintaining sufficient financial assurance in the form of sufficiently collateralized surety instruments; (i) unanticipated geological, processing, regulatory and legal or other problems the Company may encounter in the jurisdictions where the Company operates, including in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada and Republic of Turkey; (j) the ability of the Company to enter into and successfully close acquisitions or other material transactions; (k) the results of the Company’s lithium brine exploration activities at the Columbus Basin, Railroad Valley and Sal Rica Projects; and (l) other factors which are more fully described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company’s underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on the Company’s forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

